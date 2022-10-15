Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Kilmarnock 0.
St Mirren and Kilmarnock were both left frustrated as they contested a hard-fought, goalless draw in the Scottish Premiership.
Stephen Robinson's team had the chance to return to third place with Hibs losing, but failed to capitalise as they lacked a clinical touch.
Kilmarnock extended their unbeaten run to four league matches despite also toiling front of goal.
The away side remain in 10th place on goal difference.
The pre-match stats all pointed towards a cracking game in Paisley. St Mirren had won four from four in their previous run of home games, Killie hadn't drawn an away game in their last 22, and the last two meetings between these sides both produced six goals. All good things must come to an end.
A rather uneventful opening to the game saw Ash Taylor nod wide. Ryan Alebiosu curled a shot past the post for the away side, with a Jonah Ayunga shot also saved by Zach Hemming.
Killie's first shot was a long range Blair Alston strike who struggled to trouble St Mirren. A Ryan Strain volley tested Hemming, while Curtis Main flashed a diving header wide.
Kilmarnock nearly went ahead straight from the restart. Kyle Lafferty got in the way of a thumped pass but squandered the one-on-one chance, blasting his attempt straight at the keeper.
They next went close from a swerving Danny Armstrong strike. Rory McKenzie was then denied by Trevor Carson.
A string of late St Mirren shots failed to trouble the Kilmarnock keeper, with a late Gallagher strike sailing over the bar before the defender's header skimmed the top of the woodwork.
Player of the Match - Ryan Strain
Both sides left wanting in front of goal - analysis
Killie racked up 1.09xG and Lafferty will still be scratching his head as to how he didn't slip his second-half chance past Carson. They lacked the final ball in front of goal but a clean sheet and a point away from home will be cherished.
It's a potentially monumental week for Derek McInnes' side with a League Cup quarter-final at home to Dundee United on Tuesday, but after a poor attacking showing this afternoon and surrendering a two-goal lead last time out against Hearts, it could very well be a dismal week, too.
St Mirren have started this season in fine form. a poor League Cup group stage had some fans worried but they remain in the top-six mix. Their home unbeaten record extends to five games now but that will be little consolation after a goalless home performance.
What they said
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "There weren't many in a St Mirren jersey that played well today. Kilmarnock should have won but Trevor Carson was outstanding.
You'll have days when things don't click and previously we would have been beaten so we'll take the point and move on"
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "A lot of what we wanted today we got, we were positive in the way we started and were the best team in the first half.
"In the cold light of day, a point and a clean sheet away from home is positive.
"I'm not wanting to make my players feel worse but we must try to get from one point to three points."
What's next?
St Mirren host Dundee United on Saturday 22 October (15:00 kick off), with Kilmarnock also at home to Dundee United on Tuesday 18 October (19:45) in the League Cup quarter finals.
