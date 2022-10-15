Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: Hosts miss chance to reach third in draw

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren's Marcus Fraser and Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones compete for the ball
St Mirren and Kilmarnock were both left frustrated as they contested a hard-fought, goalless draw in the Scottish Premiership.

Stephen Robinson's team had the chance to return to third place with Hibs losing, but failed to capitalise as they lacked a clinical touch.

Kilmarnock extended their unbeaten run to four league matches despite also toiling front of goal.

The away side remain in 10th place on goal difference.

The pre-match stats all pointed towards a cracking game in Paisley. St Mirren had won four from four in their previous run of home games, Killie hadn't drawn an away game in their last 22, and the last two meetings between these sides both produced six goals. All good things must come to an end.

A rather uneventful opening to the game saw Ash Taylor nod wide. Ryan Alebiosu curled a shot past the post for the away side, with a Jonah Ayunga shot also saved by Zach Hemming.

Killie's first shot was a long range Blair Alston strike who struggled to trouble St Mirren. A Ryan Strain volley tested Hemming, while Curtis Main flashed a diving header wide.

Kilmarnock nearly went ahead straight from the restart. Kyle Lafferty got in the way of a thumped pass but squandered the one-on-one chance, blasting his attempt straight at the keeper.

They next went close from a swerving Danny Armstrong strike. Rory McKenzie was then denied by Trevor Carson.

A string of late St Mirren shots failed to trouble the Kilmarnock keeper, with a late Gallagher strike sailing over the bar before the defender's header skimmed the top of the woodwork.

Player of the Match - Ryan Strain

The Australia right-back was impressive upon his return from injury, with a venomous volley one the game's moments of quality
Both sides left wanting in front of goal - analysis

Killie racked up 1.09xG and Lafferty will still be scratching his head as to how he didn't slip his second-half chance past Carson. They lacked the final ball in front of goal but a clean sheet and a point away from home will be cherished.

It's a potentially monumental week for Derek McInnes' side with a League Cup quarter-final at home to Dundee United on Tuesday, but after a poor attacking showing this afternoon and surrendering a two-goal lead last time out against Hearts, it could very well be a dismal week, too.

St Mirren have started this season in fine form. a poor League Cup group stage had some fans worried but they remain in the top-six mix. Their home unbeaten record extends to five games now but that will be little consolation after a goalless home performance.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "There weren't many in a St Mirren jersey that played well today. Kilmarnock should have won but Trevor Carson was outstanding.

You'll have days when things don't click and previously we would have been beaten so we'll take the point and move on"

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "A lot of what we wanted today we got, we were positive in the way we started and were the best team in the first half.

"In the cold light of day, a point and a clean sheet away from home is positive.

"I'm not wanting to make my players feel worse but we must try to get from one point to three points."

What's next?

St Mirren host Dundee United on Saturday 22 October (15:00 kick off), with Kilmarnock also at home to Dundee United on Tuesday 18 October (19:45) in the League Cup quarter finals.

Player of the match

O'HaraMark O'Hara

with an average of 8.16

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23Strain
  • 22FraserBooked at 52mins
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18DunneBooked at 57mins
  • 3TanserSubstituted forTaitat 86'minutes
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forKiltieat 86'minutes
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forGogicat 69'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 6O'Hara
  • 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 79'minutes
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 12Henderson
  • 13Gogic
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 5TaylorSubstituted forMayoat 78'minutes
  • 19WrightBooked at 56mins
  • 6Stokes
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forChriseneat 62'minutes
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
  • 4Power
  • 10Jones
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 90mins
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forCameronat 78'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forDoidgeat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mayo
  • 3Dorsett
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Walker
  • 26Doidge
  • 27Cameron
  • 31Polworth
  • 32Warnock
  • 33Chrisene
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
6,785

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home20
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Power with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Strain with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  16. Post update

    Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Richard Tait replaces Scott Tanser.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Keanu Baccus.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mark O'Hara following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

