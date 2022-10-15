Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Bahamboula's winner was his first in Livingston colours

Livingston got back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a slender victory over St Johnstone.

Dylan Bahamboula's deflected first-half strike proved crucial but came against the run of play in West Lothian.

Stevie May squandered two chances early on as Jason Brown also rattled the bar from distance before the hosts took control.

David Martindale's side jump to fifth with their first win in a month, two points off third-placed Hibernian.

Following a lion-hearted loss to Celtic, St Johnstone started brightly and May went close after just 14 seconds when he was played in, but he could only drag his shot wide.

The striker then intercepted a Nicky Devlin header, but Shamal George was at full stretch to deny the Scotland cap.

The visitors continued to apply the pressure when Brown rattled a thunderous effort from 25 yards that cracked the underside of the bar and bounced away off the line.

St Johnstone should have been ahead, but it was Livi who broke the deadlock. Joel Nouble was the creator, holding up play before laying off to Bahamboula, whose shot took two deflections to wrongfoot Remi Matthews.

The hosts were the only side that truly threatened in the second half. Stephen Kelly created a brilliant chance for Jason Holt, sliding his fellow midfielder through on goal, but Matthews prevented Livi extending their lead.

Kelly had a shot of his own blocked in the box before the ball dropped to Bahamboula, who toe-poked past the post.

They did put the ball in the net once more when Nouble headed in at the back post after brilliant play from Kelly, but Kevin Clancy ruled that Nouble had pushed Ryan McGowan.

Player of the Match - Stephen Kelly

Dominant on his first start for Livingston, running the show from midfield. A player with huge promise.

Squandering Saints fail to muster fightback - analysis

A tenacious performance from Livingston should be nothing new to the Premiership connoisseur.

Nouble was instrumental in every positive piece of Livi play, whilst Kelly pulled all the strings. David Martindale has a dilemma when Stephane Omeonga returns to fitness.

As for St Johnstone, they showed so much heart in the loss to Celtic which completely dissipated in the second half.

Unlucky to go in behind at the break, they created very little of note after that.

What's next?

Livingston travel to Ibrox next Saturday to face Rangers (15:00 BST), whilst St Johnstone go to Easter Road to face Hibs on Friday night (19:30).

Player of the match Kelly Stephen Kelly with an average of 8.41 Livingston Livingston Livingston

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Livingston Avg Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 8.41 Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 7.48 Squad number 3 Player name Longridge Average rating 7.44 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.43 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.11 Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 6.96 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 6.82 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.62 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.46 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 6.27 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 6.22 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 6.21 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.17 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 6.06 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 6.02 Squad number 7 Player name Bahamboula Average rating 5.93 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 5 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.75 Squad number 13 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.68 Squad number 4 Player name Considine Average rating 5.57 Squad number 29 Player name Murphy Average rating 5.56 Squad number 14 Player name Wright Average rating 5.53 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 5.38 Squad number 1 Player name Matthews Average rating 5.21 Squad number 22 Player name Hallberg Average rating 5.19 Squad number 27 Player name Kucheriavyi Average rating 5.13 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 5.00 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 4.95 Squad number 19 Player name Montgomery Average rating 4.93 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 4.89 Squad number 26 Player name McLennan Average rating 4.72 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 4.42 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 4.27