Livingston got back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a slender victory over St Johnstone.
Dylan Bahamboula's deflected first-half strike proved crucial but came against the run of play in West Lothian.
Stevie May squandered two chances early on as Jason Brown also rattled the bar from distance before the hosts took control.
David Martindale's side jump to fifth with their first win in a month, two points off third-placed Hibernian.
Following a lion-hearted loss to Celtic, St Johnstone started brightly and May went close after just 14 seconds when he was played in, but he could only drag his shot wide.
The striker then intercepted a Nicky Devlin header, but Shamal George was at full stretch to deny the Scotland cap.
The visitors continued to apply the pressure when Brown rattled a thunderous effort from 25 yards that cracked the underside of the bar and bounced away off the line.
St Johnstone should have been ahead, but it was Livi who broke the deadlock. Joel Nouble was the creator, holding up play before laying off to Bahamboula, whose shot took two deflections to wrongfoot Remi Matthews.
The hosts were the only side that truly threatened in the second half. Stephen Kelly created a brilliant chance for Jason Holt, sliding his fellow midfielder through on goal, but Matthews prevented Livi extending their lead.
Kelly had a shot of his own blocked in the box before the ball dropped to Bahamboula, who toe-poked past the post.
They did put the ball in the net once more when Nouble headed in at the back post after brilliant play from Kelly, but Kevin Clancy ruled that Nouble had pushed Ryan McGowan.
Player of the Match - Stephen Kelly
Squandering Saints fail to muster fightback - analysis
A tenacious performance from Livingston should be nothing new to the Premiership connoisseur.
Nouble was instrumental in every positive piece of Livi play, whilst Kelly pulled all the strings. David Martindale has a dilemma when Stephane Omeonga returns to fitness.
As for St Johnstone, they showed so much heart in the loss to Celtic which completely dissipated in the second half.
Unlucky to go in behind at the break, they created very little of note after that.
What's next?
Livingston travel to Ibrox next Saturday to face Rangers (15:00 BST), whilst St Johnstone go to Easter Road to face Hibs on Friday night (19:30).
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
5.93
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyiAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
4.27
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 6ObileyeBooked at 90mins
- 24Kelly
- 11MontañoSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
- 17KellySubstituted forShinnieat 90+1'minutes
- 18HoltBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAndersonat 71'minutes
- 8PittmanBooked at 83mins
- 7BahamboulaSubstituted forBoyesat 84'minutes
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forFitzwaterat 71'minutes
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Fitzwater
- 9Anderson
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 15Boyes
- 22Shinnie
- 25Cancar
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 82'minutes
- 5MitchellBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 66'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 2BrownSubstituted forMontgomeryat 77'minutes
- 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 77'minutes
- 13McGowanBooked at 90mins
- 22Hallberg
- 7May
- 17BairSubstituted forKucheriavyiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 19Montgomery
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 34Phillips
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Stephen Kelly.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor McLennan.
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Dylan Bahamboula.
Booking
Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Post update
Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Drey Wright.
Booking
Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.