Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone: Bahamboula strike proces pivotal for Martindale's men

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Dylan Bahamboula's winner was his first in Livingston colours

Livingston got back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a slender victory over St Johnstone.

Dylan Bahamboula's deflected first-half strike proved crucial but came against the run of play in West Lothian.

Stevie May squandered two chances early on as Jason Brown also rattled the bar from distance before the hosts took control.

David Martindale's side jump to fifth with their first win in a month, two points off third-placed Hibernian.

Following a lion-hearted loss to Celtic, St Johnstone started brightly and May went close after just 14 seconds when he was played in, but he could only drag his shot wide.

The striker then intercepted a Nicky Devlin header, but Shamal George was at full stretch to deny the Scotland cap.

The visitors continued to apply the pressure when Brown rattled a thunderous effort from 25 yards that cracked the underside of the bar and bounced away off the line.

St Johnstone should have been ahead, but it was Livi who broke the deadlock. Joel Nouble was the creator, holding up play before laying off to Bahamboula, whose shot took two deflections to wrongfoot Remi Matthews.

The hosts were the only side that truly threatened in the second half. Stephen Kelly created a brilliant chance for Jason Holt, sliding his fellow midfielder through on goal, but Matthews prevented Livi extending their lead.

Kelly had a shot of his own blocked in the box before the ball dropped to Bahamboula, who toe-poked past the post.

They did put the ball in the net once more when Nouble headed in at the back post after brilliant play from Kelly, but Kevin Clancy ruled that Nouble had pushed Ryan McGowan.

Player of the Match - Stephen Kelly

Dominant on his first start for Livingston, running the show from midfield. A player with huge promise.

Squandering Saints fail to muster fightback - analysis

A tenacious performance from Livingston should be nothing new to the Premiership connoisseur.

Nouble was instrumental in every positive piece of Livi play, whilst Kelly pulled all the strings. David Martindale has a dilemma when Stephane Omeonga returns to fitness.

As for St Johnstone, they showed so much heart in the loss to Celtic which completely dissipated in the second half.

Unlucky to go in behind at the break, they created very little of note after that.

What's next?

Livingston travel to Ibrox next Saturday to face Rangers (15:00 BST), whilst St Johnstone go to Easter Road to face Hibs on Friday night (19:30).

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 8.41

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.41

  2. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    7.48

  3. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.44

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.43

  5. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.11

  6. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.96

  7. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.46

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.22

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.21

  13. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.17

  14. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.06

  15. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.02

  16. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    5.93

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.75

  2. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.68

  3. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    5.57

  4. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.56

  5. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.53

  6. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.38

  7. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.21

  8. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.19

  9. Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyi
    Average rating

    5.13

  10. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.95

  12. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    4.93

  13. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.89

  14. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    4.72

  15. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.42

  16. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.27

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 90mins
  • 24Kelly
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forShinnieat 90+1'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAndersonat 71'minutes
  • 8PittmanBooked at 83mins
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forBoyesat 84'minutes
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forFitzwaterat 71'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 22Shinnie
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 82'minutes
  • 5MitchellBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 66'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 2BrownSubstituted forMontgomeryat 77'minutes
  • 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 77'minutes
  • 13McGowanBooked at 90mins
  • 22Hallberg
  • 7May
  • 17BairSubstituted forKucheriavyiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 19Montgomery
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 34Phillips
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Booking

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Stephen Kelly.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor McLennan.

  11. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Dylan Bahamboula.

  16. Booking

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Drey Wright.

  20. Booking

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic109013562927
2Rangers97112481622
3Hibernian115241314-117
4St Mirren105141013-316
5Livingston10505812-415
6Hearts94231514114
7Aberdeen94141815313
8Motherwell104151312113
9St Johnstone113171116-510
10Kilmarnock11236819-119
11Dundee Utd112361023-139
12Ross County11236619-139
View full Scottish Premiership table

