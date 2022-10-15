Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt's close-range strike earned Dundee United a draw in Dingwall

Dundee United can't "rest on their laurels" despite making it three matches unbeaten with a Scottish Premiership draw at Ross County, says head coach Liam Fox.

Tony Watt tapped home Glen Middleton's cross to level for United, who came closest to winning the match when Dylan Levitt crashed a shot off the bar.

Ross Callachan stroked in a lovely goal before the break as County got themselves in front, but Watt's goal leaves Malky Mackay's side bottom on goals scored.

United are level on points in 11th, but Liam Fox's side are in a far more positive position having fought back to earn a draw following back-to-back wins against Aberdeen and Hibernian.

"The message I want the players to have is we're never away from the corner," Fox told BBC Scotland. "We're always pushing and trying to get better.

"I don't want anybody resting on their laurels. We need to keep improving every single day and if we do that consistently we'll get performances and pick up results off the back of that."

Despite victory at Livingston last week halting a six-game winless run, County have struggled in front of goal all season, managing just five league goals in their opening 10 games.

Again they toiled to create, with Callachan's beautiful finish into the top corner their only shot on target.

In fairness that was just about deserved for their bright opening, and the goal itself was well worked and showed what they are capable of.

Ben Purrington played a one-two with Owura Edwards on the left and outmuscled Craig Sibbald on the by-line before teeing up Callachan to stroke the ball into the top corner.

But overall, United looked more threatening. Watt had two efforts either side of the break before eventually freeing himself in the box to tap home Middleton's cross, after the winger got some luck as the ball came off Jack Baldwin.

Middleton himself was a threat for the visitors, testing goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw after a breakaway run in the first half, but it was Levitt who came closest to earning United a third straight win.

His 30-yard, dipping shot deserved to ripple the net, but instead smacked Laidlaw's crossbar.

County also went for it at the end, with substitute Yan Dhanda in particular making an impact. But his stoppage-time free-kick was inches from Callum Johnson's head in the box as both sides had to settle for a point.

Player of the match - Tony Watt

Watt was United's biggest threat in the box, and grabbed the crucial goal

United look settled but County toothless - analysis

United boss Fox is slowly growing into the role after a difficult start in tough circumstances. He picked the same XI that defeated Hibs Tuesday, but his players were second best for most of the first half, without conceding too many chances.

But he changed it at the break by bringing on new signing Arnaud Djoum and Archie Meekison in midfield in place of Sibbald and Jamie McGrath, and it made an immediate impact as United exerted more control.

With Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew back from injury, United's squad looks strong for this division, and are showing far more of what was expected from them at the beginning of the season.

As for County, goal scoring is a major problem. Mackay has not been able to replace the threat of Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo, with his side having registered the fewest goals, shots, shots on target, and the lowest conversion rate in the division prior to this game.

There was little evidence in this game that is about to change.

They are still well organised and capable of good performances, but the lack of threat is starting to look a concern as the table takes shape after 11 games.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I was reasonably pleased. I thought we were excellent first half, without getting the two or three extra chances I thought we deserved. We moved the ball around well and got into a lot of threatening positions.

"Second-half they changed their personnel slightly and came at us, but as the game wore on we got a foot on the ball and got it back down.

"It's another point and we're now five points off sixth position, so we'll build on it."

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "I thought we were flat first half. We were poor and off the levels we've been at the last couple of games. We made some wee adjustments and changes and got some life into the team and we were much better in the second half."

What's next?

Both sides face away trips to Kilmarnock next. Ross County are in Ayrshire next Saturday in the league (15:00 BST), while United play at Rugby Park on Tuesday in the quarter-final of the League Cup (19:45), before a trip to St Mirren in the Premiership on Saturday.

