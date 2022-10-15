Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Forrest's hat-trick goal was his 100th goal for Celtic

James Forrest scored a hat-trick on his first start of the season to take his Celtic tally to 100 goals as Hibernian were demolished in Glasgow.

The winger applied an early close-range finish and was gifted his second when David Marshall fumbled a routine shot.

His third came in the second half via a deflection, with Giorgos Giakoumakis slamming in a double.

Daizen Maeda made it six to the rampant hosts in injury time, while Elie Youan had briefly made it 3-1.

Forrest has been used sparingly this season but took his opportunity with both hands as manager Ange Postecoglou, already missing the injured Jota, chose to rotate his squad following the midweek Champions League loss to RB Leipzig.

He struck first on nine minutes, drifting in at the back post to volley in a lovely cross from the impressive Saed Haksabanovic, who was stationed wide on the left.

Time after time, Haksabanovic tore past Chris Cadden with ease to cause the visitors all sorts of problems.

Hibs were exposed on the left again when Alexandro Bernabei galloped forward to drill in an inch-perfect pass for Giakoumakis to crash in with a first-time shot.

Celtic continued to press forward in waves and Marshall gathered a shot from Forrest a few minutes later before inexplicably letting another one slip past him.

Haksabanovic did the damage again and his low cross eventually made its way to Forrest at the edge of the box. The strike was straight at Marshall, but the Hibs captain, playing his first game against the club he left in 2007, fumbled it over the line before batting it away. It was a terrible lapse from the normally reliable goalkeeper.

Hibs made it to the interval without any more damage and made four changes for the second half.

One of those replacement, Youan, ran on to a Martin Boyle pass to beat Joe Hart at his near post, but the comeback was short lived.

Moments later, a woeful mis-kick from Nohan Kenneh allowed Celtic to feed Forrest and the winger completed his hat-trick with a deflected shot whizzing into the corner of the net.

Boyle was inches away with a dipping, curling shot, but Hibs continued to leave huge gaps for Celtic to exploit.

Substitute Liel Abada had so much time to pick out Giakoumakis with a cut-back and the Greek striker's shot from 16 yards was taken away from Marshall's path as an attempted block from Rocky Bushiri sent the ball past the keeper.

With the Hibs defence once again missing, Marshall thwarted Abada in a one-on-one situation but Celtic would not be denied a late sixth as a cross from the right dropped for Maeda to poke the ball home.

Player of the match - James Forrest

Who else? Forrest reached 100 Celtic goals on a memorable afternoon for the Scotland winger

Celtic wingers have Hibs on toast - analysis

It's no secret that Celtic like to attack down the flanks and they simply blitzed Hibs with their powerful running out wide.

The league leaders were a blur of industry from the first whistle as Haksabanovic ran riot on the left throughout the first half, with Forrest and then Abada taking on that mission from the right during the second 45 minutes.

Forrest will get the headlines but Giakoumakis was another making the most of a rare start, leading the line with real vigour and helping himself to a fine double.

The Hibs full-backs were hopelessly exposed to start with, offered no protection from those in front of them.

At Celtic Park, visiting teams need everyone switched on but Lee Johnson's side were careless with the ball and disorganised off it, fortunate to only trail by three at the break. Basic errors contributed to their downfall, with Marshall's first-half howler and Kenneh's clumsy blunder coming so soon after grabbing a goal.

What they said

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "We needed fresh impetus and the whole group was great. For the guys who came in, that was exactly what they provided for us.

"I was really strong on the fact that, if we put on a performance like we did on Wednesday, the goals would come. It's why I thought some of the Champions League comments were ridiculous. We set out to play a certain way and we've fallen short in areas where, for the most part, I think we can improve, but it's not through a failure of endeavour or will.

"We will never change our approach and the players wanted to show that today."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "We have to be humble in defeat and Celtic were very good but we made horrendous errors for all of the goals.

"It doesn't matter how much running you do or how much effort you put in, if you can't defend properly make individual errors like we did, you're going to come unstuck. We can't accept that standard mentally and it's going to be a tough week for us.

"We have to take lessons from games like this, whether that's myself and the way we recruit but also for players to step into these games and not show the fear we showed in the first half."

What next?

Celtic visit Motherwell in the League Cup on Wednesday before returning to Premiership duty at Tynecastle next Saturday. Hibs are at home to St Johnstone on Friday in the first league match to feature VAR.

