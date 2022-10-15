Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town13:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • HarrogateHarrogate Town12:30HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town13:00WalsallWalsall
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00BarrowBarrow
  • SalfordSalford City15:00BradfordBradford City
  • StockportStockport County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00ColchesterColchester United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1310121910931
2Leyton Orient129212071329
3Northampton138232314926
4Salford12732179824
5Mansfield127231912723
6Tranmere13715169722
7Bradford126331811721
8Carlisle125611611521
9Doncaster136341816221
10Barrow127051513221
11Swindon135531413120
12Grimsby125431410419
13Crewe134541315-217
14Walsall134451512316
15Sutton United134271217-514
16Stockport123361316-312
17Wimbledon123361419-512
18Newport133281217-511
19Gillingham12255412-811
20Colchester122371017-79
21Hartlepool131661123-129
22Harrogate12228816-88
23Rochdale12228818-108
24Crawley121381022-126
View full League Two table

