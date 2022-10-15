Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

LutonLuton Town12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 34Horvath
- 4Lockyer
- 5Bradley
- 3Potts
- 2Bree
- 22Campbell
- 12Lansbury
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 21Isted
- 23Onyedinma
- 30Freeman
- 35Jerome
- 45Doughty
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 26Balogun
- 3Dunne
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 22Paal
- 47Iroegbunam
- 15Field
- 8Amos
- 11Roberts
- 9Dykes
- 10Chair
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 6Johansen
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Richards
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match report will appear here.