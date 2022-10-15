Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Potts
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 12Lansbury
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 21Isted
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 30Freeman
  • 35Jerome
  • 45Doughty

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 8Amos
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 6Johansen
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Richards
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • RotherhamRotherham United12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00StokeStoke City
  • ReadingReading15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • WatfordWatford19:45NorwichNorwich City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR137331913624
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Swansea136341716121
7Blackburn147071616021
8Preston1447388019
9Wigan135441416-219
10Luton134631613318
11Bristol City145362222018
12Cardiff135351213-118
13Sunderland134541713417
14Watford134541716117
15Millwall135261517-217
16Birmingham134451212016
17Stoke134451517-216
18Rotherham123631312115
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield123271519-411
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

