RotherhamRotherham United12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 21Peltier
  • 8Wiles
  • 18Rathbone
  • 17Ferguson
  • 9Eaves
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 3Bramall
  • 5McCart
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 12Kelly
  • 22Odoffin
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Kasumu
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson
  • 19Holmes
  • 9Rhodes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Turton
  • 11Mahoney
  • 20Rowe
  • 22Rudoni
  • 34Spencer
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 45Ondo
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR137331913624
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Swansea136341716121
7Blackburn147071616021
8Preston1447388019
9Wigan135441416-219
10Luton134631613318
11Bristol City145362222018
12Cardiff135351213-118
13Sunderland134541713417
14Watford134541716117
15Millwall135261517-217
16Birmingham134451212016
17Stoke134451517-216
18Rotherham123631312115
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield123271519-411
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

