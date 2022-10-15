Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town

RotherhamRotherham United12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 20Hall
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 4Barlaser
- 21Peltier
- 8Wiles
- 18Rathbone
- 17Ferguson
- 9Eaves
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 3Bramall
- 5McCart
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 12Kelly
- 22Odoffin
- 24Humphreys
- 31Vickers
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 33Nakayama
- 7Thomas
- 18Kasumu
- 24Camara
- 30Jackson
- 19Holmes
- 9Rhodes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Turton
- 11Mahoney
- 20Rowe
- 22Rudoni
- 34Spencer
- 41Bilokapic
- 45Ondo
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
