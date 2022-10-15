Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR147341914524
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Luton145631713421
7Swansea136341716121
8Blackburn147071616021
9Preston1447388019
10Wigan135441416-219
11Bristol City145362222018
12Cardiff135351213-118
13Sunderland134541713417
14Watford134541716117
15Millwall135261517-217
16Rotherham133731413116
17Birmingham134451212016
18Stoke134451517-216
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22Huddersfield133371620-412
23West Brom131841718-111
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

