Heatley's red card against Carrick came after he had scored

Paul Heatley has been "ripped apart" by the incident which has led to him being given a seven-match suspension, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has said.

Speaking after Friday night's 0-0 draw away to Cliftonville, Baxter confirmed the length of Heatley's ban for his sending off in last Saturday's 4-3 loss to Carrick Rangers.

The 35-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee Raymond Crangle for appearing to headbutt Andy Mitchell as the players clashed twice within the space of a minute.

"It was a headbutt, there is no getting away from that," said Baxter, who was also critical of former Crusaders midfielder Mitchell's involvement in the incident.

"It was minimal contact but he gestured towards him with his head. It was silly in the round because they had already had a wee spat and they had made up. He shook his hand and they were running away.

"If you know Heats the way I have known Heats over the years, he runs about shouting and bawling about all of the tackles he gets, but he is the nicest boy you would ever wish to meet off the football pitch.

"He is a gentleman who would do anything for anybody, a quiet-spoken, well-spoken young man. He was ripped apart by what happened, absolutely ripped apart.

"It took him two days to return a phone call from me he was so, so disappointed in how he had let everyone down.

"That is the mark of the guy. He is hurting right now and we will miss him, but he is leading with his head and you shouldn't do it. He left Raymond with no option."

'We came with a game plan'

Watch: Reds and Crues in lacklustre derby draw

Goalscoring chances were at a premium in what was a fairly lacklustre north Belfast derby at Solitude on Friday night, with the best two opportunities coming in the final 15 minutes.

Jordan Forsythe hit the post with a header for the Crues before, in the dying minutes, Cliftonville substitute Joe Gormley had his angled shot saved by Jonny Tuffey when fellow sub Sean Moore was free inside for a pass.

Baxter said he thought his side had the momentum in the closing stages but that a draw was probably a fair result.

"We had a game plan coming in to allow Cliftonville to have the ball, let them pass it around the back and in that midfield area where they drop off and get it because they are always trying to ping a ball in behind you," he continued.

"We dealt with that all night, there was no danger to that ball. We felt that we were happy to deal with what they were throwing at us and allow them to have the ball in certain areas of the football pitch. We were comfortable in all of that."

Moore, 17, the bright spark on 'cagey night' - McLaughlin

Cliftonville began the match at the top of the Irish Premiership table but ended it in third, and manager Paddy McLaughlin admitted it was a frustrating match.

However, he did say that it could prove to be an important point for his side while also praising the impact made by 17-year-old forward Moore, who he brought off the bench in the 75th minute.

"It was very cagey in the first half, we were better in the second half and created a couple of half chances with a great chance to win it at the end," the former Institute boss said.

"We will settle for a point. We tried but, without being at our best, we probably still deserved to win the game. The Crues will have their arguments but I felt on the balance of play we were a lot more attack-minded than they were.

"Sean was brilliant when he came on. I said to the players at half time that the fans were with us so let's give them a spark and something to get behind us for.

"I think Sean gave them that, he created that buzz around the place when he came on. His ability to get at people and to go past people is incredible for such a young boy. Looking back on the game he was probably the bright spark that gave us that extra push in the final third. "