Cliftonville lost top spot in the Irish Premiership as a drab north Belfast derby ended in a scoreless draw at Solitude.

Crusaders midfielder Jordan Forsythe came closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the post with a header from a Ross Clarke cross.

Reds sub Joe Gormley then had a good chance to win it for the hosts in the closing minutes but his shot from a tight angle was smothered by Jonny Tuffey.

Both sides went into the match knowing a victory could have seen them end the night in first place, but neither team were able to find any attacking rhythm on a strangely flat night in north Belfast.

However, Larne's 2-0 victory over Newry City moves them into pole position with Glentoran going into second by beating Carrick Rangers 5-0 at The Oval.

Forsythe's effort against the post came in the 78th minute when the midfielder met a teasing cross from Ross Clarke with a strong header that had goalkeeper Nathan Gartside beaten before it crashed back off the post.

Then, with just two minutes remaining, 17-year-old Reds substitute Sean Moore won possession and fed Gormley in down the right channel. Moore then made a run inside and was looking for the pass but Gormley opted to shoot from a tight angle, with Tuffey coming off his line well to block.

A quiet first half that did very little to excite the Solitude crowd began with in-form striker Ronan Hale getting through in the fifth minute, but he decided to take his shot on early and, while he struck it well, it went straight at goalkeeper Tuffey.

Crusaders forward Jonny McMurray then tried his luck with an audacious shot from 40 yards that looked to have Nathan Gartside beaten, but sailed just wide of the upright.

It was over 20 minutes later before there was another sight of goal, with Reds midfielder Chris Gallagher forcing a smart save down to his left from Tuffey with a well-hit shot from just outside the box.

A minute after that the visitors were claiming a penalty at the other end, when Rory McKeown sneaked in and looked to go round keeper Gartside, who challenged him in the area but referee Shane Andrews waved play on.

Jamie McDonagh had a dipping shot that went just over the bar, with the last action of a dull first half being a McMurray from a Robbie Weir cross that was just off target.

The second half followed a similar pattern before those two late chances, but in the end the final result reflected what was largely a lacklustre derby.