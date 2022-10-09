Last updated on .From the section Football

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut when he reads The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright to the nation's children.

The story follows a shy mouse who goes on a journey to find his roar.

Kane's reading will be on CBeebies at 18:50 BST on Monday, 10 October and on BBC iPlayer.

"One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book," he said.

"I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this."

Recent CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers have included the Princess of Wales, Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, Dave Grohl, Steve Carell and Rose Ayling-Ellis, who signed her story in British Sign Language.