Adrian Mariappa played for an A-League All Stars side against Barcelona in May

League One strugglers Burton Albion have signed former Watford defender Adrian Mariappa on a short-term deal.

The 36-year-old Jamaica international returns to the English game after leaving Australian club Macarthur, where he made 19 A-League appearances.

London-born Mariappa moved abroad in December 2021 after a short spell with Bristol City, where he played 27 games, came to an end.

"He brings a lot of good experience," said Burton boss Dino Maamria.

"He's a good talker on the field and he adds another option for us."

Mariappa made more than 300 appearances for Watford over two spells and played for the Hornets, as well as Reading and Crystal Palace, in the Premier League.

He joins a Burton side that are second from bottom - equal on points with last-placed Morecambe - in the third tier.

Burton's two league wins this season have come under Maamria, who replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as boss at the Pirelli Stadium on 5 September.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and to helping the team push up the table," said Mariappa.

