Cymru Premier strugglers Airbus UK have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player.

Airbus, bottom of the table and winless, fielded the player in their 3-1 defeat at Caernarfon on 2 September.

The club can challenge the decision by the Football Association of Wales' (FAW's) National Leagues board.

The Broughton-based club, promoted as Cymru North champions, parted company with manager Steve O'Shaughnessy in September.