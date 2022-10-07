Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool eased aside Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on Tuesday

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes that Rangers' hat-trick of Champions League defeats are making them a better team.

The Dutchman's side sit bottom of Group A without a point after losing 4-0 to Ajax, 3-0 at home to Napoli and 2-0 in Liverpool.

But the Rangers manager sees a steady progress in their performances.

"I think we keep improving in the Champions League level if you look at our first game against Ajax until the game against Liverpool," he said.

"As a team, we will become stronger and that is really good to take back to the league and domestic cup competitions."

Van Bronckhorst was asked whether it was frustrating not to have yet secured a Champions League point.

"Frustrated is not the right word because you are frustrated if you are underperforming and playing against a team you should have beaten and you didn't," he said. "Of course it's a huge learning process for my players to play in the Champions League, to play at this level.

"It's very hard and we haven't won any points, but this is the level you want to compete in. Just look at the groups and look at the teams who are really struggling to reach the top two - some really good teams in Europe."

Van Bronckhorst points out that Liverpool relied on two set-pieces for their goals on Tuesday.

"Of course we are under pressure in large parts of the game," he said. "If you see the games we lost before, we were already out of the game in the first 20-25 minutes of the game, so from that experience we did much better against Liverpool."

Left-back Borna Barisic hopes Rangers can steadily improve in the Champions League, as they did in the Europa League.

"You could see in the Europa League how we built through the years and last year we came to the Europa League final, so you need experience to come to those type of games," he added.

"We knew before the game that Anfield is a hard place to go. Of course you are disappointed we lost, but I think we showed some good qualities, especially the second half."