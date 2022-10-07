Last updated on .From the section Man City

Flares were thrown as some fans went on the pitch at Etihad Stadium in May

Manchester City have been fined £260,000 by the Football Association for a pitch invasion at Etihad Stadium following their Premier League title win last season.

Fans came on to the pitch to celebrate after City beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day in May to seal the title.

Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen was assaulted during the disorder, while a crossbar was broken.

City admitted failing to control the behaviour of the crowd.

The club has also being warned about its future conduct after the FA said it failed to ensure supporters "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour while encroaching on to the pitch".

In May, two people were charged in connection with the pitch invasion, while Greater Manchester Police said in July that it was still investigating a number of offences, including criminal damage.

City scored three goals in five minutes as they came from 2-0 down with 15 minutes remaining to beat Villa and win the title by one point from Liverpool.

Everton were fined £300,000 last month for two pitch invasions during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace in May.

Premier League clubs announced in September that fans guilty of anti-social or criminal behaviour at top-flight grounds will be banned from attending games at their club for at least a year.

Disorder is at an eight-year high in England and Wales according to Home Office figures, after capacity crowds returned following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.