Larne go top with Showgrounds victory over Newry

Larne won 2-0 at Newry City on Friday night to move top of the Irish Premiership as Glentoran hammered Carrick Rangers 5-0 to go second.

Second-half goals from Leroy Millar and Mark Randall gave Larne victory, with the Glens one point behind with a match in hand.

Glentoran are level on points with Cliftonville, who drew 0-0 with Crusaders in the north Belfast derby.

Glentoran were 4-0 up at half-time to have the three points in the bag.

Aidan Wilson, Jay Donnelly, Shay McCartan, Conor McMenamin netted in the opening 45 minutes, with Patrick McClean heading in the fifth after the break.

Larne come good in second half

Larne bossed possession in the first half at Newry but it was the hosts who nearly scored first. Stephen Moan teed up Brian Healey, whose shot was well saved by Rohan Ferguson.

Newry were then almost the masters of their own downfall when a short free-kick in their own half was intercepted, and Steven Maguire had to be at his best to keep Paul O'Neill at bay.

Larne started the second half much the better side but almost found themselves a goal down, with the post denying a wonderful Daniel Hughes effort.

But that was Newry had few chances after this and Leory Millar made the breakthrough just before the hour mark.

Mark Randall was introduced as a sub two minutes previous, and he released Tomas Cosgrove who drove a low cross towards the near post that was rifled in by Millar.

Less than five minutes later, Randall would turn scorer with Fuad Sule delivering an inch-perfect cross that was powered home by Randall's head.

Randall then came close to grabbing himself a double with a good free kick on the edge of the area that was well saved by Maguire.

Five-star showing from Glens

Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly in action against Carrick goalkeeper Ross Glendinning

At the Oval, the Glens opened the scoring on 15 minutes when defender Wilson headed home from a pinpoint Hrvoje Plum free kick.

Nine minutes later the east Belfast side doubled the lead when Donnelly passed the ball into the bottom right corner from a well weighted Bobby Burns through-ball.

Only three minutes further into the game and Glentoran made it three when McCartan hammered past Ross Glendinning from just inside the box to all but secure the three points.

In first half additional time McMenamin got in on the goalscoring act, blasting home from an acute angle to cap a superb first-half display.

In the second half on 74 minutes a Patrick McClean header made the score line 5-0. McClean headed into the bottom right corner from a Plum corner kick.