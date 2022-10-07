Last updated on .From the section Irish

The traditional Boxing Day derby between Glentoran and Linfield at the Oval is to be broadcast live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.

A total of 12 Irish Premiership matches will be shown on television or iPlayer throughout October, November and December.

These include the 14 October encounter between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park, which will be televised.

All the matches except the Boxing Day game will be shown on Friday evenings.

The games can also be viewed on the BBC Sport website as the race for the Irish Premiership title begins to hot up over the coming months in the run-up to Christmas.

The festive fixture at the Oval will kick off at 14:00 GMT, with coverage starting at 13:45.

Among the Friday night games being shown on BBC Two NI are Larne against Crusaders on 4 November and Coleraine versus Glentoran on 11 November.

The Ballycastle Road Showgrounds is again the venue for a Friday night TV game when the Bannsiders host the Crues on Friday 9 December.

Seven Danske Bank Premiership matches will be also streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website before the end of the year.

The North Belfast derby at Solitude kicks off the autumn streaming on 7 October, followed by Ballymena United's trip to Dungannon Swifts on 21 October, before the Sky Blues' away visit to Mourneview Park to face Glenavon on 28 October.

David Jeffrey's side host Linfield on 18 November while the Blues travel to Seaview to play Stephen Baxter's Crusaders on 25 November.

Glenavon take on Larne on 2 December before the final streamed game of 2022 - Carrick Rangers v Glentoran at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Friday 16 December.

Friday 7 October - Cliftonville v Crusaders - 19:45 BST - BBC iPlayer

Friday 14 October - Linfield v Glentoran - 19:45 - BBC Two NI

Friday 21 October - Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United - BBC iPlayer

Friday 28 October - Glenavon v Ballymena United - 19:45 - BBC iPlayer

Friday 4 November - Larne v Crusaders - 19:45 GMT - BBC Two NI

Friday 11 November - Coleraine v Glentoran - 19:45 - BBC Two NI

Friday 18 November - Ballymena United v Linfield - BBC iPlayer

Friday 25 November - Linfield v Crusaders - 19:45 - BBC iPlayer

Friday 2 December - Glenavon v Larne - 19:45 - BBC iPlayer

Friday 9 December - Coleraine v Crusaders - 19:45 - BBC Two NI

Friday 16 December - Carrick Rangers v Glentoran - 19:45 - BBC iPlayer

Monday 26 December - Glentoran v Linfield - 14:00 - BBC Two NI