Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Johnstone v Celtic (Saturday, 12:30 BST)

Midfielder Dan Phillips is back in contention for St Johnstone following an injury.

But on-loan left-back Adam Montgomery, who would have missed out anyway through injury, is ineligible against his parent club.

Celtic winger Liel Abada is available after missing out in midweek because of the Yom Kippur religious festival, while centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Aaron Mooy could return after injury.

But the visitors will be without captain Callum McGregor, who joins fellow midfielder David Turnbull and centre-half Carl Starfelt on the sidelines through injury.

Did you know? Celtic have gone three away games without a win, but they are unbeaten in 23 meetings with St Johnstone since a 2-1 loss at McDiarmid Park in May 2016 and have won six in a row, scoring 19 goals and conceding only two.

Hibernian v Motherwell (15:00)

Hibernian could have centre-half Rocky Bushiri, forward Elias Melkersen and wide man Demi Mitchell back in contention following their recent injury lay-offs.

But midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and striker Momo Bojang both face several weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell expects to have an unchanged squad.

Winger Rolando Aarons remains out, while Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Hibs are seeking a fourth consecutive win and are unbeaten against Motherwell in five meetings since a 2-0 home defeat in February 2021.

Livingston v Ross County

Livingston are set to have left-back Cristiano Montano back from injury.

But striker Esmael Gonvcalves and defender Jack Fitzwater will remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury victim Tom Parkes.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could ring the changes after a 5-0 home defeat by Motherwell in midweek.

Full-backs George Harmon and Connor Randall remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? County are without a win in six outings and have not beaten Livingston in eight meetings since February 2020 and have now won in five visits to West Lothian since a 3-1 win in 2012.

Rangers v St Mirren

Rangers will have versatile defender James Sands available after suspension, while striker Kemar Roofe is back in training.

But midfielder Tom Lawrence and centre-half John Souttar remain sidelined along with long-term absentees Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi.

Jonah Ayunga will miss out through suspension for St Mirren, while fellow forwards Curtis Main and Alex Greive are doubts - as is wide man Ryan Strain

Strikers Eamonn Brophy and Toyosi Olusanya are still sidelined.

Did you know? Rangers have beaten St Mirren five times in a succession, scoring 13 times and conceding once, since a 3-2 League Cup defeat in Paisley in December 2020. The Buddies have lost nine times in a row at Ibrox since a 1-1 draw in October 2011 and have not won there in 20 visits since a 1-0 victory in November 1991.

Dundee United v Aberdeen (18:00)

Two former Scotland internationals - centre-half Charlie Mulgrew and striker Steven Fletcher - are unlikely to feature for Dundee United.

Mulgrew missed the home defeat by St Johnstone last week with a thigh injury, while Fletcher picked up a knock in the same game and had to be replaced soon after the break.

Connor Barron is in the Aberdeen squad for the first time this season after training well this week following a knee problem.

Fellow midfielder Leighton Clarkson and defender Liam Scales also come back into contention following suspensions.

Did you know? United have lost four games in a row at home but are unbeaten at home to Aberdeen in three meetings without conceding a goal.

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian (Sunday, 15:00)

Kilmarnock again will be without defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray, plus forward Scott Robinson, through injury.

Hearts will have former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass back in contention after being ineligible for midweek Europa Conference League consideration.

Fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin is suspended, while defender Michael Smith faces a late check, but Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Hearts are seeking a third consecutive away win, but they have lost five of their latest seven fixtures and have lost five in a row against Kilmarnock since a 2-1 win at Rugby Park in February 2019.

