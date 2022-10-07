Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland2USAUSA1

England 2-1 USA: Lionesses beat world champions in Wembley friendly

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Wembley

From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring against the USA at Wembley
England's opening goalscorer Lauren Hemp was playing as a number nine in place of the injured Alessia Russo

European champions England beat world champions the United States for the first time since 2017 in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

It promised to be a blockbuster fixture and it did not disappoint with VAR drama, goals and a penalty featuring in the showpiece friendly.

Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp, filling in as a central striker for the injured Alessia Russo, put the hosts ahead after just 10 minutes.

The USA responded when Sophia Smith fired in an equaliser, but England were awarded a penalty for a high boot on Lucy Bronze after referee Riem Hussein went to check the VAR monitor.

Georgia Stanway stepped up to make it 2-1, before the USA had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside minutes later.

Chances continued to fall for both sides after the break - the visitors having the best of them - in an open, frantic encounter.

There was further frustration for the USA after they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 81st minute, but referee Hussein once again checked the VAR monitor and overturned her decision.

England held on to record a huge victory against their long-standing rivals in their first meeting at the national stadium, and extend their impressive unbeaten run to 23 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Wiegman said: "That was really intense, just what we wanted. USA played as we expected, they gave us hard times sometimes. I thought we played well in moments, better first half than second."

It was just the third time England have beaten the USA in 11 meetings - and the first victory since March 2017. The two teams met in the 2019 Women's World Cup semi-finals when the USA won 2-1.

It also comes 10 months before the 2023 Women's World Cup which England are bidding to win for the first time, while the USA are hoping to defend their crown for a third successive tournament.

Before kick-off, England showed solidarity with the USA after an inquiry uncovered "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League earlier this week.

Players wore teal armbands during the game, Wembley's arch was lit in teal and both squads gathered in the middle before kick-off, arm-in-arm in front of a banner saying 'Protect The Players'.

England and United States hold up a banner saying protect the players
England players showed their support for the USA team over allegations of abuse in the NWSL

USA manager Vlatko Andonovski said after the game: "Obviously it was an extremely difficult week for everybody. It wasn't easy for them to see and experience everything they went through.

"I applaud their bravery and their fearlessness and relentlessness. They showed once again nothing will stop them playing the game they love. I hope we never have to go through that again.

"It was a very special moment when the players got together and had the banner in front of them. It gave me goosebumps when the crowd applauded them. It was a statement, and once again the players did an incredible job to use this game and this event as a platform to fight against it."

England lay down marker for World Cup

This was one of England's biggest tests so far under Wiegman, and though both teams were missing key players, it was a dress rehearsal for what could come at the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

It was pleasing therefore that the fine margins went England's way in this fixture, when they have suffered so much heartbreak in the past.

Beth Mead's curling cross was not dealt with by defender Alana Cook and Hemp was able to poke in from close range for England's opener.

The 22-year-old was playing in a less familiar number nine position because of Russo's absence and thrived, causing havoc all match and creating numerous chances.

Wiegman said of Hemp's performance: "She was enjoying herself and giving them a lot of problems. It helps that she scored a goal!"

Mead and Chloe Kelly on the opposite wing were also hugely dangerous in an impressive England attack, but Wiegman's side were also given good fortune.

USA substitute Hailie Mace was shown a yellow card when her high boot caught Bronze in the face, leading to the penalty which Stanway put away to restore England's narrow lead before half-time.

And VAR twice came to England's aid when Trinity Rodman's finish was ruled out after Smith was inches offside in the fluent build-up.

It was another warning sign for England, who were cut open on numerous occasions at the back with Rodman, Megan Rapinoe and Smith all having big chances.

Asked whether she was happy with her team's defensive display, Wiegman said: "Sometimes we were very open and we know the USA are very quick, but we wanted to play a game with the high press. We will review and see if we can do better, but this is how we want to play."

England could have extended their lead too - Stanway fired wide and Bronze struck the side-netting - but the USA thought they had been given a lifeline when referee Hussein blew for handball with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Replays showed the ball deflected off the back of Rachel Daly and the decision was overturned, meaning England were able to hold on to pick up a significant victory in front of 76,893 supporters at Wembley.

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5BrightBooked at 45mins
  • 6Greenwood
  • 3Daly
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 7Mead
  • 10KirbySubstituted forTooneat 68'minutes
  • 11KellySubstituted forJamesat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Hemp

Substitutes

  • 12Morgan
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Zelem
  • 15Wubben-Moy
  • 16Carter
  • 17Parris
  • 18Toone
  • 19Park
  • 20Stokes
  • 21MacIver
  • 22James
  • 23Salmon

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 8HuertaSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes
  • 3Cook
  • 12GirmaSubstituted forSauerbrunnat 83'minutes
  • 23FoxSubstituted forMaceat 22'minutesBooked at 32mins
  • 6RodmanBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSanchezat 83'minutes
  • 10Horan
  • 17SullivanSubstituted forCoffeyat 63'minutes
  • 16Lavelle
  • 11Smith
  • 15RapinoeSubstituted forThompsonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 5Mace
  • 7Hatch
  • 13Thompson
  • 14Coffey
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Dunn
  • 20Howell
  • 21Kingsbury
  • 22Mewis
  • 25DeMelo
Referee:
Riem Hussein
Attendance:
76,891

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 2, USA 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 2, USA 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Lauren James replaces Chloe Kelly.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  7. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).

  11. Post update

    Sophia Smith (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Alyssa Thompson replaces Megan Rapinoe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Becky Sauerbrunn replaces Naomi Girma.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Ashley Sanchez replaces Trinity Rodman.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty USA.

  16. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Millie Bright.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (England).

  18. Post update

    Crystal Dunn (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Offside, England. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Comments

Join the conversation

325 comments

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 22:04

    Not a fan of the other headline. England didn’t hold on to win, they were a lot better than the US that last 20 minutes. 69% overall possession is not holding on..

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 22:07

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      Agreed! The BBC usually fawn over anything American... they need to raise their sights a little.

  • Comment posted by DRS799, today at 22:04

    Where’s the tea-drinking goal celebration now USA?

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:07

    Friendly or not, that was a good test of the Lioness’s credentials and they’ve shown that they can compete with the best.
    England can go to the World Cup, knowing that they are serious contenders and while there are things that they can improve on, there are plenty of positives.

    • Reply posted by Monster Munch, today at 22:14

      Monster Munch replied:
      Don't worry, under Wiegman they will continue to improve...she will have identified the bits that had me hiding behind my sofa whilst chewing my finger nails to the quick. That was a good performance though, England came under a pretty serious examination this evening and passed...just! COYL

  • Comment posted by Guildford Growler, today at 22:01

    Fun game to watch. Much more exciting than England’s men’s team.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 22:02

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Not hard with virtue signalling Southgate in charge

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 22:04

    Fantastic win against top opposition, and the football was brilliant! Are you watching Mr Southgate?!

    • Reply posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:13

      Rotterdam82 replied:
      Why would he.

  • Comment posted by LogicKennedy, today at 22:02

    European champions, just beat the world champions… BRING ON THE WORLD CUP!

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 22:08

    Nice to see an England team trying to play attacking football, based on a strong solid defence & with players who are playing regular football for their clubs.....perhaps Mr Southgate should look to Sarina Wiegman for inspiration??

  • Comment posted by FortyEightK, today at 22:13

    This England team is really looking quite superb. World Champs against Euro Champs and we were the better team for the vast majority.

    A bit of luck with VAR, maybe, but sometimes you earn it. To have controlled a game against such immense opposition...

    We're looking, dare I say it, formidable.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:01

    An excellent win once again…

    The womens game is certainly on the up in a big way!

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:27

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      No chance still got a long way to go

  • Comment posted by Gruffy, today at 22:13

    Well done England ladies.!

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 22:16

      overthehill replied:
      Lionesses, please.

  • Comment posted by Jayaess, today at 22:06

    Good match overall, better than a lot of international friendlies I've sat through.

    No idea how the ref thought the late one was a penalty when Hemp's arms were nowhere near the ball but that is where VAR is actually good.

    Build up to the world cup continues and England have to be confident.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 22:09

      overthehill replied:
      Course they shiuld be, in reality there is only a very small handful of teams realistically in with a shout, and two of them on show here.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 22:04

    Millie Bright Dynamite.

    • Reply posted by sanbikinoraion, today at 22:49

      sanbikinoraion replied:
      Exploding our chances by passing into the middle of the opposition press...?

  • Comment posted by Macca, today at 22:05

    For me the biggest takeaway was how technically superior we were - to the World no 1s.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:36

      Metro1962 replied:
      The biggest takeaway was VAR for the USA you mean.

  • Comment posted by Matthew White , today at 22:17

    They keep beating the best ..
    Onwards & upwards

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:35

      Metro1962 replied:
      Obviously with the great help of VAR yes they will.

  • Comment posted by SillyJilly226, today at 22:08

    Well done ladies !!

  • Comment posted by World citizen, today at 22:10

    Great to see us follow on from the Euro's, fantastic in our approach and attack. A better defensive effort will us win the World Cup, no problem.

  • Comment posted by Dalemb1979, today at 22:17

    Well done Lionesses and Serena, didn't see too much "tea drinking" from the Americans this time.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:02

    Hemp superb, Toone missed a couple really but overall a win over best side in world. I'll take that.

    Now just wait the usual rubbish comments from usual....

  • Comment posted by 1889, today at 22:16

    I hate VAR but even I admit without it usa would have had a pen for ball hitting someone's backside.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:09

    Great game

