England v USA

Attempt missed. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Earps
- 2Bronze
- 5BrightBooked at 45mins
- 6Greenwood
- 3Daly
- 8Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 7Mead
- 10Kirby
- 11Kelly
- 9Hemp
Substitutes
- 12Morgan
- 13Roebuck
- 14Zelem
- 15Wubben-Moy
- 16Carter
- 17Parris
- 18Toone
- 19Park
- 20Stokes
- 21MacIver
- 22James
- 23Salmon
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 8Huerta
- 3Cook
- 12Girma
- 23FoxSubstituted forMaceat 22'minutesBooked at 32mins
- 6Rodman
- 10Horan
- 17Sullivan
- 16Lavelle
- 11Smith
- 15Rapinoe
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 5Mace
- 7Hatch
- 13Thompson
- 14Coffey
- 18Murphy
- 19Dunn
- 20Howell
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
- 25DeMelo
- Referee:
- Riem Hussein
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins England 2, USA 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, England 2, USA 1.
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lucy Bronze (England).
Megan Rapinoe (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fran Kirby (England).
Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Lauren Hemp (England).
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Bright.
Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.
Millie Bright (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Millie Bright (England).
Post update
Sophia Smith (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England. Conceded by Sofia Huerta.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
VAR Decision: No Goal England 2-1 USA.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Trinity Rodman (USA) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, USA. Alana Cook tries a through ball, but Sophia Smith is caught offside.
Foul by Beth Mead (England).