Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland2USAUSA1

England v USA

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5BrightBooked at 45mins
  • 6Greenwood
  • 3Daly
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 7Mead
  • 10Kirby
  • 11Kelly
  • 9Hemp

Substitutes

  • 12Morgan
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Zelem
  • 15Wubben-Moy
  • 16Carter
  • 17Parris
  • 18Toone
  • 19Park
  • 20Stokes
  • 21MacIver
  • 22James
  • 23Salmon

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 8Huerta
  • 3Cook
  • 12Girma
  • 23FoxSubstituted forMaceat 22'minutesBooked at 32mins
  • 6Rodman
  • 10Horan
  • 17Sullivan
  • 16Lavelle
  • 11Smith
  • 15Rapinoe

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 5Mace
  • 7Hatch
  • 13Thompson
  • 14Coffey
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Dunn
  • 20Howell
  • 21Kingsbury
  • 22Mewis
  • 25DeMelo
Referee:
Riem Hussein

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins England 2, USA 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, England 2, USA 1.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (England).

  6. Post update

    Megan Rapinoe (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fran Kirby (England).

  8. Post update

    Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Lauren Hemp (England).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Bright.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.

  12. Booking

    Millie Bright (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Millie Bright (England).

  14. Post update

    Sophia Smith (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Sofia Huerta.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal England 2-1 USA.

  18. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Trinity Rodman (USA) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  19. Post update

    Offside, USA. Alana Cook tries a through ball, but Sophia Smith is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (England).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th October 2022

Top Stories