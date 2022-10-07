The Republic beat Slovakia in September to ensure they would advance straight to the second round of the play-offs

The Republic of Ireland will meet Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday knowing a win could see them reach the Women's World Cup for the first time.

However, due to the unique qualifying system, a victory does not necessarily guarantee them a place in Australia and New Zealand.

There are three play-offs taking place on Tuesday but only two automatic spots for next summer's finals, which will be filled by the two sides with the highest points tally from the group stages plus their play-off result.

The third play-off winner will not qualify automatically, but advance to the inter-confederation play-offs which will be held in New Zealand in February.

So, what need to happen in order for the Republic to guarantee qualification on Tuesday?

Of the sides who made it to the play-offs, Vera Pauw's side claimed the third-highest points total in the group stages.

The two teams that collected more points, and therefore sit above the Republic in the play-off rankings, are Switzerland and Iceland.

2023 Women's World Cup qualifying - European play-off teams rankings POINTS GOAL DIFFERENCE GOALS SCORED Switzerland 19 19 23 Iceland 18 22 25 Republic of Ireland 17 22 26 Scotland 16 9 22 Portugal 16 9 18 Wales 14 8 13

In a nutshell, the Republic must win and hope that at least one of Switzerland or Iceland lose.

But there are multiple potential twists, including the fact that a win in normal or extra time will be counted as three points in the rankings, but a win on penalties is counted as a draw with the victor only receiving one point.

So, hypothetically, if the Republic were to beat Scotland outright and the Swiss were to defeat Wales on penalties, they would be level on points in the rankings, with the Republic moving above them on account of their superior goal difference.

However if they win and Switzerland and Iceland do the same without requiring penalties, the Republic must settle for a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

It may seem a little confusing, but what will help come Tuesday is the fact the the Republic's game against Scotland kicks off two hours later than the other two games, meaning they should take the field with a clearer idea of what is required.