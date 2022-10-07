Close menu

Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest manager signs new deal until 2025

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper
Cooper's side have won one of their eight games in the Premier League this season

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

Copper, 42, led the club to promotion into the Premier League last season but his team are bottom after eight games.

There were doubts over his role after a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City on Monday but it was decided he would remain in charge.

A statement from the City Ground clubexternal-link said they were "delighted" to announce Cooper's new deal.

"It is now important that our focus is solely on football," the statement added.

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."

Cooper was appointed Forest manager in September 2021 and took them back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 at the end of his first season in charge.

He then spent £145m on 21 players in the summer transfer window.

Despite the heavy spending, Forest have won just once in the league this season, with the defeat at the King Power Stadium their fifth in a row.

  • Comment posted by rtomkin, today at 12:20

    " our focus is entirely on football ...." a rather obvious comment from a football club ?

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 12:20

    Only in football could this happen.

  • Comment posted by Baljiste19, today at 12:19

    Great news!! Reality is we need a few Central Defenders. We won't stay up conceding so many goals. Our chances of staying up may rely on Goal Difference at the end of the season. Even on loan in January would help and release/loan out those who aren't working out. Still....great news. Top man

  • Comment posted by garry davis, today at 12:18

    Contracts not the paper it’s written on

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 12:18

    Man, “expert” analysts in the mud eh?

    Alan Smith on MNF “When he goes, he can leave with his head held high” 😂

    On to their next target already in Hassenhuthl.

  • Comment posted by Vincent, today at 12:16

  • Comment posted by Great Britain, today at 12:16

    What a breath of fresh air it is to read this. The media had him gone BEFORE Monday's match.... Hopefully this starts a new way of thinking but I won't hold my breath!

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 12:15

    Great forward planning by Forest, he will hopefully be able to try and get them re-promoted next season during the impending player fire-sale and FFP fallout.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 12:15

    Following this decision, I hope they stay up.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 12:14

    Shows how little they value money. He'll be sacked within 6 months

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 12:13

    Accused of doing Fulham's model when it comes to transfers which did see Fulham get relegated but it also saw them dominate the Championship the following year and get promoted back with a squad that has now had time to gel into a proper team! Think they've made good calculated decisions including not firing their promotion manager when they know they might need him to do it again next year!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:17

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
  • Comment posted by pvm, today at 12:13

    £145m spent but they still have McKenna and worrall as regular central defenders. You dont need to one a genius to see why they’re bottom of the league. Come January their owners will need to spend silly money again

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:13

    I am sure I just spent a week reading and listening to supoosed respected and knowledgeable media outlets telling me that we would be sacking the best manager we had this century. Now it looks like its the southamton managers turn. Start reporting news instead of trying to dictate it.

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 12:11

    Best news we've had all season... better than any signing in my opinion... just hope SC is given the time that he deserves to gel this squad and find his best 11...YOU REDS......!!!!!

    • Reply posted by PO, today at 12:17

      PO replied:
      Best news we've had all season - brilliant entertainment - COYRams

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 12:11

    I like Cooper. He keeps it real. But Forest are making either a mistake or are very loyal.

    I hope its the latter because loyalty brings rewards.

  • Comment posted by Dain_Bramaged, today at 12:10

    An unusually brave decision by a chairman. Recognising that it was perhaps a bit much to get this team yo gel in such a short period of time. Chances are, some of the signings are duffs and wont adapt or are not good enough. Nice that he got recognition for bringing them up in the first place, hopefully they have enough to stay up here, I have find memories of them in the PL.

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 12:09

    Sensible decision, Forest will be well placed even if they get relegated. Will have best chance to bounce back with a settled team and a years fresh Pl experience and be better for it. Good luck Forest Fans!

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 12:08

    How refreshing that a club has done this.

    Not sacking managers because despite the predicament they realise they don't have a devine right to top flight football unlike Watford, Wolves and others.

    Well done Forrest. I really hope you survive or come straight up again.

  • Comment posted by PEZ, today at 12:08

    So pleased he's being a chance to sort things out, sure hope he can get us away from the bottom, all the best SC.

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 12:08

    Still might sack him though if the fan's turn on him. Hopefully they'll remember he got them promoted & stick by him.

