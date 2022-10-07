Close menu

Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest manager signs new deal until 2025

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper
Cooper's side have won one of their eight games in the Premier League this season

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

Copper, 42, led the club to promotion into the Premier League last season but his team are bottom after eight games.

There were doubts over his role after a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City on Monday but it was decided he would remain in charge.

A statement from the City Ground clubexternal-link said they were "delighted" to announce Cooper's new deal.

"It is now important that our focus is solely on football," the statement added.

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."

Cooper was appointed Forest manager in September 2021 and took them back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 at the end of his first season in charge.

He then spent £145m on 21 players in the summer transfer window.

Despite the heavy spending, Forest have won just once in the league this season, with the defeat at the King Power Stadium their fifth in a row.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 11:57

    The owners have made his job nigh on impossible by signing an entirely new squad, so I suppose they have to give him some time to try and build a team. A smart decision (and likely relatively cheap) to draw a line under any speculation.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 11:56

    I agree that it makes a refreshing change to see a club genuinely backing their manager. To be fair to Cooper, it's not unusual for the club promoted through the play-offs to find the PL very challenging.

    But how Brendan Rodgers is still at Leicester is one of life's great mysteries...

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 11:56

    Good decision. Still unsure who thought signing 21 players in a single transfer window was a good idea

  • Comment posted by waltoncherry, today at 11:56

    Great move by Forest, gives Cooper the chance to concentrate on the training ground and the pitch with no more speculation about his future (for a while!).

    It was always going to take time this season with the number of new arrivals. Hope he can find a settled team and push on now.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 11:55

    Be gone if he loses next 3 in 6 games 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by TTimmo, today at 11:54

    Not the mandatory sacking then. This is a fresh breath of air for football. (Unless its the UK government, things can only get better).

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 11:54

    Well done to the Forest owners for not jumping on the knee jerking premature sacking bandwagon

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 11:54

    When I saw Steve Cooper's name flash by in a notification on my phone, I am assumed he had been sacked, so it was heartwarming to see that he has been offered a new contract. Fully deserved after the miracle he performed last season. All he needs to do now is perform another one.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 11:58

      John replied:
      Alpha moved from Forest. Doubled down and back their man. Two fingers to the media.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 11:53

    Good. Deserves time. They have bought too many players though

  • Comment posted by Chris78901, today at 11:53

    Super Cooper - the right decision!!! Other fanbases may be cynical, but we’re just happy we’ve kept one of the best English coaches, who is doing remarkably well in an impossible situation for a little while longer. You reds!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 11:56

      James replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by InActualFact, today at 11:53

    Very refreshing to read. Well done Forest.

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 11:52

    Good to see a club showing some faith in their manager even though they are having a rough time they understand they have stepped up in class and need stability. Well done Forest.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:51

    Of course, in the 12-hour-clock, that's 8:25pm.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 11:50

    Wise man. More £ when the inevitable happens.

  • Comment posted by scottnffc1865, today at 11:50

    That's the biggest signing of the season for us. Hopefully now that will settle everything down and we can concentrate on matters on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 11:49

    Haha I bet surprised the media hounds

  • Comment posted by ug, today at 11:49

    He should win the championship during his contract

