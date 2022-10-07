Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stoke City women will wear red shorts for the rest of the season

Stoke City women are switching to red shorts with their home kit because of player concerns about wearing white during their periods.

West Bromwich Albion women made a similar decision last month.

The National League Northern Premier Division side will wear red shorts for the rest of the season.

"It's important that as a club we are pro-active, inclusive and support the people in our care," Stoke head coach Warren Holmes said.

The club said the decision to change from the traditional white shorts was made after consultation with the playing squad and backroom coaching staff.

"Wearing white clothing whilst on a period is an issue that continues to be highlighted by women not just across football, but all sports," said a statement.

"The club have therefore recognised the importance of this and our women's team feeling comfortable whilst playing competitive fixtures."

Holmes added: "The more we open the room for conversation and the more male coaches in the female world understand and discuss the topic, the more we can change the game for the better."

His side face fellow West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.