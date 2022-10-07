Last updated on .From the section Wealdstone

Wealdstone are currently eighth in the National League, a point off the play-off places

The Football Association are investigating after a match official was hit by an object thrown by a Wealdstone fan in last month's game with Southend United.

Anyone throwing objects will be subject to a lifetime ban, the club said.

Southend won the the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty.

"A small minority of people acting inappropriately can have a big impact and this will not be tolerated," a Wealdstone club statement read. external-link

"We encourage any fans who witness anti-social or threatening behaviour, or someone intending to throw an object, or indeed throwing one, to report it as soon as possible to a steward, to police, or to a representative of the club, so it can be investigated."