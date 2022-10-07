Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Moritz Jenz urges Celtic to stay brave in their approach as he admits Champions League mistakes "will happen". (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are set to discover the extent of Callum McGregor's knee injury today. The captain underwent a scan on Thursday after limping off in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun) external-link

When Liverpool visit Ibrox in the Champions League next week, Rangers must be every bit as stubborn, determined and concentrated as the side that held a star-studded Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in Glasgow 13 years ago, says former captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Championship table-toppers Sheffield United are keen on Kilmarnock centre forward Bobby Wales, 17. (Football Insider) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has set up cameras at training in an attempt to prepare for the mid-season arrival of VAR in the Scottish Premiership, which he says is "a big adjustment". (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson believes Hibernian need to reduce squad size over the next couple of windows, saying 23-24 players is ideal, if the spine of the team remains strong. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie admits it has been a difficult year watching on from the sidelines but reckons his new two-and-a-half year contract is a statement of intent for himself and the club. (Football Scotland) external-link

Peter Pawlett could return to the Dundee United squad for the first time in eight months when the Tangerines host his former club Aberdeen tomorrow evening. (Courier external-link - subscription required)

Tony Gallacher is ready to make his first St Johnstone start in six months against Celtic on Saturday. (Courier external-link - subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reckons there is nothing wrong with striker Bojan Miovski aiming to become Scotland's top scorer this season as it proves his summer signing is brimming with self-belief. (Daily Record) external-link

The rise of Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay will inspire Aberdeen's next generation of talent, says former Pittodrie midfielder Neil Simpson. (Press & Journal external-link - subscription required)