Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Brentford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ivan Toney underlines England credentials with two goals

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Ivan Toney scores
Ivan Toney scored his 50th and 51st league goals for Brentford against Brighton

Ivan Toney underlined his England credentials with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways against Brighton in the Premier League.

While Brighton have enjoyed several excellent results on their travels this season, they struggled for fluidity and incisiveness against high-energy opponents led superbly by Toney on his 100th appearance for the Bees.

The hosts had already seen Bryan Mbeumo's improvised volley cannon off the visitors' crossbar by the time Toney opened the scoring with a wonderful backheeled flick from Frank Onyeka's right-wing delivery.

With Brighton searching for an equaliser after the break, Toney then doubled their advantage after Joel Veltman's crude challenge allowed him to convert his eighth successive top-flight penalty.

The result sees Thomas Frank's side move up to eighth in the table, a place and a point behind the Seagulls, who are yet to win under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Toney was called into the England squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany but was not used by Gareth Southgate.

However, on current form he is making a compelling case for a place on the plane to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup with only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (15) having now scored more Premier League goals than the Bees centre-forward, who has eight.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 7.99

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.99

  2. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    7.25

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.77

  4. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.54

  5. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.26

  10. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.24

  11. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.16

  14. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.16

  15. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    6.08

  16. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.02

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.46

  4. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.14

  12. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.78

  13. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    5.75

  14. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    5.16

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenrySubstituted forGhoddosat 87'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forBaptisteat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27Janelt
  • 8JensenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 80'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forCanósat 80'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 90mins
  • 11WissaSubstituted forRoerslevat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 10Dasilva
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 34Cox

Brighton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
  • 7March
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 45mins
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forUndavat 69'minutes
  • 18Welbeck
  • 13GroßSubstituted forLallanaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 14Lallana
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 43Turns
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.

  10. Booking

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  13. Booking

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  17. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Brentford.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • Comment posted by Ubique, today at 22:26

    That was a turgid and mind numbing game. When did Welbeck become such a dreadful player? Trossard looked utterly disinterested and barely did anything (apart from sulk). The amount of play acting and rolling around was embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Rick_Brown, today at 22:26

    I'm a Brentford season ticket holder and for various reasons there have been three matches this season when I have not been able to attend - matches those wonderful Bees have won. Perhaps I should stay away more often !

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:26

    The stats were better for Brighton yet Brentford won? Exactly! It's the scores on the doors that count. Both teams are decent.

  • Comment posted by aa, today at 22:25

    Sky picks the England team..not Southgate

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:23

    Ivan Toney should be kept with Brentford. Because Brentford loves him and so does the Brentford fans.

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 22:23

    time to drop Kane, or maybe have him playing a bit deeper behind Toney.

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:28

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Why drop Harry Kane? Don’t you like what he has done with England.

  • Comment posted by Sanjay, today at 22:22

    All I say is brilliant, brilliant. Toney is a talisman

  • Comment posted by Hot Rod, today at 22:22

    how many penalties does Brentford get seems every game does that not stink off divers

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:24

      Leanne replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 22:21

    Since Potter moved on, you can see the blood draining out of Brighton, tough season ahead now

  • Comment posted by Roopz, today at 22:20

    Great to see some of the so-called smaller clubs (Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth) occupying the top half of the table. Quietly getting the job done while a loud-mouthed so-called big club (Liverpool) languishes in the bottom half with the perennial relegation battlers. Long may it last.

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:24

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      And Southampton who also are a small club.

  • Comment posted by luckyboiz, today at 22:20

    Like commentators said Toney hasn't missed a penalty. He should go ahead of Sancho, Rushford and Abrahams.

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 22:24

      Bazza replied:
      Abraham's?the Smurfs father

  • Comment posted by Etranger, today at 22:18

    One diving forward is more than enough, this won't work in World Cup.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 22:18

    Toney for England? Don't be silly, he is in form and scoring goals, Gareth will stick with old faithfuls who play his style of zzzzzzz football

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:25

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      I think that James Maddison should be in the England squad than Ivan Toney.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 22:17

    Brentford should offer IT a new contract with a release clause of at least $100 m. After all, Chelsea resigned RL for $90 m. When IT leaves please come to Chelsea. He reminds me of Drogba and Costa. Sorry Brentford fans I couldn't hold it in.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:17

    Brentford proving that you can avoid the second season curse. Long may Brentford be a success in this league.

  • Comment posted by Headlight, today at 22:16

    Same old issue for Albion. Dominate the game, plenty of chances but hopeless conversion rate.

  • Comment posted by paul taylor, today at 22:16

    Brighton will struggle with this manager hope I'm wrong but looks way out of his depth says the right things but not convinced he is up to PL going be a tough rest of season particularly if we lose players in January

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:22

      bushwacker replied:
      Sorry but ridiculous statement.
      Brighton are missing finishers in final third.
      When they have the strikers to finish they will achieve.
      They have sold enough players larely so invest it in some decent finishers.
      End of. I am sure Brighton fans would agree.
      Potter had similar problem.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 22:15

    I hope Toney goes to Qatar

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:25

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Rather not.

  • Comment posted by OldRedDave, today at 22:15

    Not a very good game overall. Two main things that struck me :-
    1. Brentford need a fitness coach. They looked absolutely shattered at the start of the second half.
    2. Brighton need to concentrate more on scoring than trying to look pretty with intricate passing. On 70 minutes I actually noted that I wasn’t sure they realised that they were behind in the match, such was their lack of urgency.

    • Reply posted by DrK9, today at 22:28

      DrK9 replied:
      Maybe, Mbeumo looks shattered in the warm up.

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 22:15

    Result flatters brentford

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:23

      David replied:
      Obviously a Brighton fan to make such a crass comment!

