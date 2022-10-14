Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney scored his 50th and 51st league goals for Brentford against Brighton

Ivan Toney underlined his England credentials with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways against Brighton in the Premier League.

While Brighton have enjoyed several excellent results on their travels this season, they struggled for fluidity and incisiveness against high-energy opponents led superbly by Toney on his 100th appearance for the Bees.

The hosts had already seen Bryan Mbeumo's improvised volley cannon off the visitors' crossbar by the time Toney opened the scoring with a wonderful backheeled flick from Frank Onyeka's right-wing delivery.

With Brighton searching for an equaliser after the break, Toney then doubled their advantage after Joel Veltman's crude challenge allowed him to convert his eighth successive top-flight penalty.

The result sees Thomas Frank's side move up to eighth in the table, a place and a point behind the Seagulls, who are yet to win under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Toney was called into the England squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany but was not used by Gareth Southgate.

However, on current form he is making a compelling case for a place on the plane to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup with only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (15) having now scored more Premier League goals than the Bees centre-forward, who has eight.

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.99 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.25 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.77 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 6.54 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 6.40 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 6.40 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 6.31 Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 6.30 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 6.26 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 6.24 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 6.19 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 6.17 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.16 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.16 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 6.08 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 6.02 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 6.73 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 6.53 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.46 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 6.45 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 6.37 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.36 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.34 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.32 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 6.25 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 6.25 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 6.14 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 5.78 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 5.75 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 5.16

43 Turns Referee: Michael Salisbury Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Post update Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana. Post update Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Mee. Post update Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March. Booking Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford). Booking Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford). Post update Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford). Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Brentford. Post update Attempt blocked. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward