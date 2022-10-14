Match ends, Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Ivan Toney underlined his England credentials with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways against Brighton in the Premier League.
While Brighton have enjoyed several excellent results on their travels this season, they struggled for fluidity and incisiveness against high-energy opponents led superbly by Toney on his 100th appearance for the Bees.
The hosts had already seen Bryan Mbeumo's improvised volley cannon off the visitors' crossbar by the time Toney opened the scoring with a wonderful backheeled flick from Frank Onyeka's right-wing delivery.
With Brighton searching for an equaliser after the break, Toney then doubled their advantage after Joel Veltman's crude challenge allowed him to convert his eighth successive top-flight penalty.
The result sees Thomas Frank's side move up to eighth in the table, a place and a point behind the Seagulls, who are yet to win under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.
Toney was called into the England squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany but was not used by Gareth Southgate.
However, on current form he is making a compelling case for a place on the plane to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup with only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (15) having now scored more Premier League goals than the Bees centre-forward, who has eight.
More to follow.
Player of the match
ToneyIvan Toney
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 3HenrySubstituted forGhoddosat 87'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forBaptisteat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Janelt
- 8JensenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 80'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forCanósat 80'minutes
- 17ToneyBooked at 90mins
- 11WissaSubstituted forRoerslevat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 10Dasilva
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Ghoddos
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 24Damsgaard
- 26Baptiste
- 30Roerslev
- 34Cox
Brighton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30EstupiñánSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
- 7March
- 10Mac Allister
- 25CaicedoBooked at 45mins
- 11TrossardSubstituted forUndavat 69'minutes
- 18Welbeck
- 13GroßSubstituted forLallanaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 14Lallana
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 22Mitoma
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 43Turns
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
1. Brentford need a fitness coach. They looked absolutely shattered at the start of the second half.
2. Brighton need to concentrate more on scoring than trying to look pretty with intricate passing. On 70 minutes I actually noted that I wasn’t sure they realised that they were behind in the match, such was their lack of urgency.