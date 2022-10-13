Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford are said to be preparing an improved contract for Ivan Toney

TEAM NEWS

Keane Lewis-Potter is available for Brentford after recovering from a foot ligament strain.

Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard remain out with respective hamstring and Achilles problems.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's match.

Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee, while Enock Mwepu announced his retirement this week at the age of 24 due to a heart condition.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

After a bright start to the season, Brentford are on a bit of a poor run. They were absolutely walloped by Newcastle last week.

It is hard to know exactly what to expect from Brighton so soon after Roberto di Zerbi has taken charge, but they always pose a threat - and I think they will edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

He has 20 goals and 29 assists

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford's only win in their past six home league meetings against Brighton came in September 2014.

Brighton won both fixtures last season, which was the first time the sides were in the top flight together.

Brentford

Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine games on a Friday, winning the last five.

The 5-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend was their biggest top-flight loss since Christmas Day 1946.

This is Brentford's first home match since a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal on 18 September. That was only their second loss in nine Premier League home fixtures.

In 2022, only Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (18) and Erling Haaland (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney's 14.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won four of their opening eight Premier League matches for the second season in a row. In 2021-22, their fifth victory came at home to Brentford on Boxing Day.

They are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

Their two defeats in the past 13 league fixtures came against London opposition, Fulham and Spurs.

Albion's first Friday Premier League game was a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in September 2017. They are unbeaten in all five subsequent league matches on a Friday (W3, D2).

