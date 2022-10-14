Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers3CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Tranmere Rovers 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments5

Micky Mellon's Tranmere Rovers moved up to sixth thanks to their win against Crewe Alexandra
Micky Mellon's Tranmere Rovers moved up to sixth thanks to their win against Crewe Alexandra

Upwardly mobile Tranmere climbed into the top six in League Two with a 3-0 victory over Crewe at Prenton Park.

Southampton loanee defender Dynel Simeu's first league goal after 22 minutes set up Micky Mellon's in-form side for a fifth successive victory.

Elliott Nevitt came off the bench in the opening period to net his fourth of the campaign with a 56th-minute back-post header from Josh Dacres-Cogley's cross.

And Rovers completed an easy win when Nevitt's stoppage-time attempt was deflected past Arthur Okonkwo.

Tranmere's winning streak has also been achieved with five clean sheets in a row, built on the central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Simeu and Jordan Turnbull.

Crewe kicked off only one place behind their hosts, hoping to win a league encounter at Prenton Park for the first time since September 2000.

Instead, Alex are now winless in four and only occasionally suggested they would find a way past goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Courtney Baker-Richardson had the Cheshire outfit's best opportunity but failed to test Doohan.

Five minutes later Nevitt put the result beyond doubt before claiming his second goal with a late effort to add extra shine to the result.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26Simeu
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6MerrieBooked at 52mins
  • 11HawkesSubstituted forHughesat 89'minutes
  • 10HemmingsSubstituted forBurtonat 90+4'minutes
  • 22LewisSubstituted forNevittat 33'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McAlear
  • 16Nolan
  • 17Hughes
  • 19Byrne
  • 20Nevitt
  • 23Hewelt
  • 27Burton

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Okonkwo
  • 2Mellor
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 3AdebisiSubstituted forFinneyat 86'minutes
  • 20King
  • 8ThomasSubstituted forBrookat 60'minutes
  • 25TabinerSubstituted forFinneyat 76'minutes
  • 18LeshabelaSubstituted forSambouat 60'minutes
  • 11Agyei
  • 9Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 4Williams
  • 14Finney
  • 17Brook
  • 19Sambou
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 24Finney
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Burton replaces Kane Hemmings because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Charlie Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rod McDonald (Crewe Alexandra).

  8. Post update

    Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0. Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rhys Hughes replaces Josh Hawkes.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Ross Doohan tries a through ball, but Elliott Nevitt is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Finney tries a through ball, but Kelvin Mellor is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Finney replaces Rio Adebisi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Eli King with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Dynel Simeu.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).

  20. Post update

    Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by GWPRESTON, today at 23:05

    Great performance and excellent victory ✌️

  • Comment posted by Lord Cowshed, today at 22:40

    Solid competent performance against a dreadful Crewe team.

  • Comment posted by Dec, today at 22:38

    Echo, echo, echo

  • Comment posted by earlofcurl, today at 22:34

    Hello. Any one out there?

    • Reply posted by craig smith, today at 22:41

      craig smith replied:
      We're too busy celebrating/drinking #SWA

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 14th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1310121910931
2Leyton Orient129212071329
3Northampton138232314926
4Salford12732179824
5Mansfield127231912723
6Tranmere13715169722
7Bradford126331811721
8Carlisle125611611521
9Doncaster136341816221
10Barrow127051513221
11Swindon135531413120
12Grimsby125431410419
13Crewe134541315-217
14Walsall134451512316
15Sutton United134271217-514
16Stockport123361316-312
17Wimbledon123361419-512
18Newport133281217-511
19Gillingham12255412-811
20Colchester122371017-79
21Hartlepool131661123-129
22Harrogate12228816-88
23Rochdale12228818-108
24Crawley121381022-126
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC