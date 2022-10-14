Tranmere Rovers 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Micky Mellon's Tranmere Rovers moved up to sixth thanks to their win against Crewe Alexandra

Upwardly mobile Tranmere climbed into the top six in League Two with a 3-0 victory over Crewe at Prenton Park.

Southampton loanee defender Dynel Simeu's first league goal after 22 minutes set up Micky Mellon's in-form side for a fifth successive victory.

Elliott Nevitt came off the bench in the opening period to net his fourth of the campaign with a 56th-minute back-post header from Josh Dacres-Cogley's cross.

And Rovers completed an easy win when Nevitt's stoppage-time attempt was deflected past Arthur Okonkwo.

Tranmere's winning streak has also been achieved with five clean sheets in a row, built on the central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Simeu and Jordan Turnbull.

Crewe kicked off only one place behind their hosts, hoping to win a league encounter at Prenton Park for the first time since September 2000.

Instead, Alex are now winless in four and only occasionally suggested they would find a way past goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Courtney Baker-Richardson had the Cheshire outfit's best opportunity but failed to test Doohan.

Five minutes later Nevitt put the result beyond doubt before claiming his second goal with a late effort to add extra shine to the result.

Match report supplied by PA Media.