Riot police took to the pitch after the incident just after the second half began

The Europa League match between Malmo and Union Berlin was interrupted for around 20 minutes after fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.

Fans from both sides appeared to throw objects including fireworks and flares onto the pitch in the second half.

The game resumed and ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin after Sheraldo Becker scored in the 68th minute.

Malmo have no points after three games and are bottom of Group D, while Union are third with three points.