Europa Conference League - Group F
MoldeMolde3Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers0

Europa Conference League: Molde ease to victory over Shamrock Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ola Brynhildse celebrates a goal
Ola Brynhildse celebrates scoring his second goal against Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers remain without a win in the Europa Conference League following a 3-0 defeat by Molde in Norway.

Ola Brynhildse netted either side of half-time to put Erling Moe's side in control.

Etzaz Hussain added a third on 58 minutes to secure Molde's first win of the campaign.

Rovers are winless in their three Group F matches while Modle join Gent and Djurgarden, who play later on Thursday, on four points.

Molde made the breakthrough on 10 minutes when Rovers failed to clear the ball away and Brynhildsen reacted quickest to fire past Alan Mannus from close range.

The hosts piled on the pressure in search for a second, and Rovers had goalkeeper Mannus to thank for some timely saves, but the second came four minutes after the restart when Brynhildsen grabbed his second of the game.

The midfielder reacted quickest to Kristian Eriksen's shot off the crossbar to head home into the unguarded net.

Hussain added a third just shy of the hour mark when he reacted quickest to captain Martin Linnes' cross off the post and tucked home with Mannus stranded from the touch off the woodwork.

Mannus pulled off a superb save to deny Hussain a second from distance and Rovers' best opportunity came when Dylan Watts' free-kick struck the wall in injury-time.

Line-ups

Molde

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Karlstrøm
  • 25Breivik
  • 19HauganBooked at 67mins
  • 3Risa
  • 21LinnesSubstituted forBollyat 71'minutes
  • 20Eriksen
  • 8MannsverkBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKaasaat 72'minutes
  • 16Hussain
  • 31Løvik
  • 11BrynhildsenBooked at 63mins
  • 22GrødemSubstituted forEikremat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bjørnbak
  • 4Hansen
  • 7Eikrem
  • 12Craninx
  • 15Kaasa
  • 26Petersen
  • 30Bolly

Shamrock Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mannus
  • 3Hoare
  • 6Cleary
  • 5Grace
  • 8FinnSubstituted forLopesat 68'minutes
  • 16O'Neill
  • 11KavanaghBooked at 60minsSubstituted forWattsat 79'minutes
  • 21FerizajSubstituted forFarrugiaat 68'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 22Lyons
  • 9GreeneSubstituted forBurkeat 79'minutes
  • 38EmakhuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGaffneyat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lopes
  • 7Watts
  • 10Burke
  • 18Serdenyuk
  • 20Gaffney
  • 23Farrugia
  • 25Pöhls
  • 29Byrne
Referee:
Milos Milanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldeAway TeamShamrock Rovers
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home28
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Molde 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Molde 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Eirik Haugan (Molde).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathias Løvik (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Brynhildsen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ola Brynhildsen (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Magnus Eikrem with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Molde. Conceded by Pico.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Molde. Conceded by Alan Mannus.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Etzaz Hussain (Molde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Løvik.

  10. Booking

    Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Mathias Løvik (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Dylan Watts replaces Seán Kavanagh.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Graham Burke replaces Aaron Greene.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Birk Risa (Molde).

  16. Post update

    Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristian Eriksen (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Magnus Eikrem.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ola Brynhildsen (Molde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristian Eriksen.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Molde. Conceded by Andrew Lyons.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Molde. Markus André Kaasa replaces Sivert Mannsverk.

Top Stories