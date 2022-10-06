Last updated on .From the section Football

Ola Brynhildse celebrates scoring his second goal against Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers remain without a win in the Europa Conference League following a 3-0 defeat by Molde in Norway.

Ola Brynhildse netted either side of half-time to put Erling Moe's side in control.

Etzaz Hussain added a third on 58 minutes to secure Molde's first win of the campaign.

Rovers are winless in their three Group F matches while Modle join Gent and Djurgarden, who play later on Thursday, on four points.

Molde made the breakthrough on 10 minutes when Rovers failed to clear the ball away and Brynhildsen reacted quickest to fire past Alan Mannus from close range.

The hosts piled on the pressure in search for a second, and Rovers had goalkeeper Mannus to thank for some timely saves, but the second came four minutes after the restart when Brynhildsen grabbed his second of the game.

The midfielder reacted quickest to Kristian Eriksen's shot off the crossbar to head home into the unguarded net.

Hussain added a third just shy of the hour mark when he reacted quickest to captain Martin Linnes' cross off the post and tucked home with Mannus stranded from the touch off the woodwork.

Mannus pulled off a superb save to deny Hussain a second from distance and Rovers' best opportunity came when Dylan Watts' free-kick struck the wall in injury-time.