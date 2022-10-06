Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran owner Ali Pour speaks to BBC Sport Northern Ireland

Glentoran owner Ali Pour says he has invested "over a million" pounds in the Irish Premiership club but admits "there is more required from me".

British-Iranian businessman Pour purchased Glentoran in July 2019 and feels his commitment to the club is "long-term".

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, Pour discusses his relationship with manager Mick McDermott, development of the club's Oval stadium and his attachment to the east Belfast club.

Glentoran have won the Irish Cup since Pour's purchase of the club and have made an unbeaten start to the Irish Premiership season.

However, last season was marred by a protracted expulsion from the Irish Cup over an ineligible player and a poor run-in which ultimately ended their title ambitions.

Manager McDermott helped bring Pour to the club, which has led to rumours that he had one of the safest jobs in the Irish Premiership due to his involvement in the takeover.

"It's not strictly true," Pour said when asked about McDermott being unsackable.

"Mick would be the first person to leave, resign essentially, if he felt he wasn't adding value. We have had ups and downs on the pitch. Mick is replaceable, as is anyone else within Glentoran.

"Initially when we first came in Mick had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, not something he necessarily wanted.

"With Desi [Curry] coming on as our general manager, the board getting more involved and myself personally, I will be getting more involved going forward - that frees up more of Mick's time. He will have more time to focus on winning games.

"There is a board in place. I will vote, alongside everyone else, and my vote is maybe worth a bit more than others, but it is at board level where decisions are made."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott (right) has been in charge since March 2019

'Emotionally attached' to the club

Pour admits he was "alongside" the fans in their frustrations of how last season played out and it impacted him "as much as any hardcore fan, if not more".

"Let's not forget something. Fans are emotionally attached to Glentoran, I am emotionally attached and financially.

"The stress and frustrations the fans may feel, I sometimes feel that even more. When we are making mistakes or losing games we shouldn't have lost, I do find that quite frustrating.

"It was a big challenge but I'm really happy with how things are at the moment.

"It's long-term. There's no real timeline on it. We have a long way to go and I'll try to see how far I can take this thing. It's early days yet."

After admitting to investing over a million pounds in the club during his three-and-a-half years involved, the 46-year-old said he will "invest as much as I need to invest."

"That's where it gets dangerous," Pour said when asked if it viewed is ownership as an investment or passion.

"If investment becomes a passion then you are going to lose all your money. As passionate as I am it is still a business.

"If I start acting with my heart the mistakes would happen, which nobody would benefit from. Things would go downhill for everyone, not just myself.

"It is very important to keep a structure in place. It's not just about the dollar signs, there is much more to a football team than just making money.

"Will I make a profit? I hope so. No one likes losing money."

Glentoran owner Ali Pour says the development of the Oval is "out of my hands"

'Stadium investment will need support'

Despite saying he will invest what is needed in Glentoran, Pour admitted redevelopment of the club's Oval stadium is dependant on securing funding from the Northern Ireland Executive.

In February, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said that the fall of the Executive could further delay the long-awaited £36m funding plan, of which Glentoran were set to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive.

"It's out of my hands," said Pour.

"It's something we have to depend on the government for because it is a big investment.

"I'll happily invest alongside the government, I've made that quite clear.

Pour also said moving away from the iconic Oval site in east Belfast had not been discussed but would be open to the idea of moving "a mile down the road" if it would benefit the club.

"It's a beautiful stadium, if you like historical stadiums, but it needs a lot of work. We need a new stadium but when that is going to happen? Who knows?," he added.

"We don't depend on the government, we are a private entity here. We have come this far with limited assistance from the government.

"I think, for something of this magnitude, the government must get involved."