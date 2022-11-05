Close menu

Julen Lopetegui: Wolves appoint ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla manager

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments69

Julen Lopetegui
Lopetegui was let go by Sevilla in October after three years as their manager

Wolves have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new manager after he had initially turned them down.

The 56-year-old will take charge on 14 November, when the Premier League pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

Lopetegui was the club's first choice to take over after they dismissed Bruno Lage on 2 October but he opted to stay at home to be near his elderly father.

"Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

"Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks."

Lopetegui's first match will be away to Everton in the Premier League on 26 December.

Former Real Madrid boss Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla after three years in charge following a Champions League group game defeat by Borussia Dortmund in October.

Lopetegui was appointed Sevilla boss in June 2019 and led the club to the Europa League title in 2020.

His Wolves predecessor Lage was sacked after a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season, with caretaker Steve Davis currently charge.

The club had previously said Davis would remain in charge until 2023 after QPR boss Michael Beale rejected the job.

Wolves have lost three of their past five games under Davis and are second from bottom of the Premier League - two points below Southampton, who are just outside the relegation zone in 17th.

They play Brighton at Molineux on Saturday at 15:00 GMT, host Leeds in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday and then play Arsenal on 12 November in their final game before the World Cup break.

Lopetegui, who was due to coach Spain at the 2018 World Cup only to be sacked days before the tournament after accepting an offer from Real Madrid, is familiar to Wolves chairman Shi.

The pair spoke about Lopetegui becoming Wolves manager in 2016 following the takeover of the club by Chinese conglomerate Fosun.

Instead, he coached Spain and then Real Madrid - lasting just 138 days in charge of the latter before being sacked after a 5-1 defeat by Barcelona - before joining Sevilla in June 2019.

A former goalkeeper, Lopetegui played for Real Madrid and Barcelona and won one cap for Spain.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 09:32

    If the owner continues to expect miracles, he'll be gone by the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by veni vidi fugi, today at 09:30

    Again no English manager. I suppose it makes sense as no English players but I had hoped that the losing recipe of pretending that Wolverhampton is on the Iberian peninsula would be scrapped.

  • Comment posted by Gill, today at 09:30

    The whole managerial search at my team Wolves has certainly seemed to have been a fiasco at times, but they appear to be hopefully getting a manager they have had on their radar for some time - it also appears to be an opportunity that has come along as a result of changes in Lopetegui’s circumstances as opposed to Wolves’ desperation.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 09:29

    “Be careful what you wish for.” Nuno IMHO was perfect for Wolves. He orchestrated promotion to the PL & like so many others before him became a victim of his own success. Instead of sacking him, why not work with him and support? Of course not. The fans demand more. Sack him & what happened? A string of unsuccessful managers tinkering with the squad that now looks disperate. I think it’s sad.

  • Comment posted by Anamur, today at 09:28

    Good, now get behind the team and new manager instead of slagging them off.

  • Comment posted by diggle, today at 09:27

    Best news that wolves could have hoped for . Should do well 🐺

  • Comment posted by Public Elneny, today at 09:26

    Wolves seem to be in a deep depression. What is there identity? Beholden to one super agent, extreme cautious style of play, just aim to scrape enough to survive

    Lopetegui has also lost his way. It's not likely to work out, but not impossible in an inexplicable West Ham/Moyes way. At least he tries to play on the front foot, might spark the club into remembering what the point of football is

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 09:26

    At least they've got someone

  • Comment posted by mp123, today at 09:25

    Another foreign manager......

    • Reply posted by Why even bother, today at 09:28

      Why even bother replied:
      He better watch out, Cruella Cowardwoman is about!

  • Comment posted by loopy, today at 09:22

    For goodness sake, give the man a chance!

  • Comment posted by RSH1989, today at 09:21

    Enough reason to be positive with this appointment, you would think he has enough clout to pull strings in the Jan 23 window and get players in very possibly from La Liga. I think he has been appointed for this reason as to who can do best in the window - I know FFP will still need to be abided.

    Could he be the magician to connect Traore with Costa and get the latter onto a scoring run?

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 09:31

      OTS replied:
      At last a mature post that actually talks about the appointment. I agree, it's a potentially very good appointment for a club with a great fan-base and massive potential

      What a refreshing contribution from a proper fan, when compared to the usual childish uneducated drivel from the childish pathetic trolls that sliver onto these HYS forums.

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 09:20

    Wonder who it’ll be next month?…. 🤔

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 09:20

    Sensational coup. One of the best in the world. Wow. This is huge for the Premier League. Stacked full of top bosses.

    • Reply posted by Cactus, today at 09:25

      Cactus replied:
      You must be thinking of somebody else, though.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 09:19

    Ha ha doomed to fail!

    Classic.

    This guy cannot succeed in England.
    Not a hope in hell.

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 09:21

      sam replied:
      Constructive and insightful.

  • Comment posted by Nin, today at 09:18

    Remember when this guy was Spain manager before the World Cup and got sacked for signing with Real Madrid? He's fallen a long way.

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 09:18

    Boorish Spaniards in the midlands is becoming a trend. See Emery at Villa. Del Bosque to Walsall next week you heard it here first

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 09:21

      bob b replied:
      How do you know that I heard it from you first?

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 09:16

    Low Pete Guy? Lopeatygee? anyone know how its pronounced?

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 09:20

      Darth Flowers replied:
      Low-puh-teh-gee. Prob-ab-ly.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 09:16

    Thank goodness, hopefully he can get the team to play as a team, makes some desperately needed signings in January and keeps us up this season. UTW! #WolvesAyWe

  • Comment posted by uWotM8, today at 09:15

    Never heard of her

  • Comment posted by Milton Banana, today at 09:14

    Let’s hope he can get them to score some goals!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport