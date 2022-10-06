Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Players began taking the knee in 2020 and stopped before the start of the 2022-23 season

Premier League players will take the knee before the next two weekend games to show their unity against racism.

Top-flight matches between 8 and 16 October will be dedicated to the No Room for Racism campaign.

Club captains agreed before the season that they would stop taking the knee before every game and instead choose significant moments to demonstrate the anti-racism gesture.

Players will also take the knee at Boxing Day fixtures and cup finals.

Top-flight clubs started taking a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to prominence following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020.

Players have consistently reiterated that the gesture is about raising awareness and supporting No Room for Racism.

Chief executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, said: "We support the decision made by players to take the knee at specific moments during the season and we will use these matches to further promote anti-discrimination and educate fans.

"We continue to work hard to address discrimination and improve opportunities within the game, in line with our No Room for Racism action plan.

"We know more can be done to remove barriers to make football more inclusive and that football will benefit from greater diversity across all areas of the sport."