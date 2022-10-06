Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the leadership and defensive capabilities of Conor Coady (right) alongside partner James Tarkowski

Everton will only need to pay £4.5m to turn defender Conor Coady's loan deal from Wolves into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

The England international, 29, joined the Toffees on a season-long loan in August in search of more game time ahead of the World Cup.

It came after then Wolves boss Bruno Lage dropped the defender and suggested Coady was not part of his plans.

Lage was sacked on Sunday after a poor run of results.

But Wolves are unable to recall Coady as part of the terms of the deal, which includes the low fee, which was first reported in the Telegraph. external-link

With Coady and fellow new centre-back James Tarkowski in the side, Everton have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard's team are 11th in the table after going six games unbeaten, with successive victories over West Ham and Southampton in their last two matches.

Coady scored the equaliser for Everton in the 2-1 win at Southampton and Lampard has praised the centre-back's leadership qualities, handing him the captain's armband in Jordan Pickford's absence against West Ham.

On Sunday, they host Manchester United, who they would overtake in the table with a win.