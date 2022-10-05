Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mead (left) provided the assist for England's goal when they were beaten 2-1 by the US in the 2019 World Cup semi-final

England players will show support for the United States when they play a friendly at Wembley on Friday after an inquiry uncovered "systemic" abuse and misconduct in their national league.

The findings, from an independent investigation into America's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), were released earlier this week.

"We're in contact with the USA team. We are working on our support with them," said England forward Beth Mead.

"We will be doing something."

Governing body US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reforms following the release of the findings.

An investigation was launched last year after allegations made against North Carolina Courage's English head coach Paul Riley, who was sacked.

Riley, who has coached women's teams since 2006, has denied the accusations.

USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn said players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings, while winger Crystal Dunn told BBC Sport it is "hard to find the joy in playing".

Mead said she was "sickened by the situation" when asked for her thoughts on the report.

"It's a worldwide problem. Women need to be taken seriously. I'm very proud of the victims who stepped up and said it," she added.

"Governing bodies need to be doing better, US Soccer needs to do better and worldwide we need to do better."

England manager Sarina Wiegman said: "My first reaction was that it is horrible, unacceptable that it is still happening and I feel very sorry for all the victims.

"It should stop immediately. I think it's a worldwide thing. We need to stop these things. It's horrible."

It will be England's first game against the US, who are ranked number one in the world, since they were crowned European champions in the summer.

Wiegman's side then host the Czech Republic in another friendly on Tuesday in Brighton (20:00 BST).

'At the time it was a scary situation'

Beth Mead was taken off after a head injury in Arsenal's victory over Ajax in the Champions League last week

England will be without captain Leah Williamson and striker Alessia Russo for the USA game after they were forced to pull out of the squad through injury.

Wiegman confirmed Chelsea defender Millie Bright will wear the captain's armband at Wembley.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker, who had received her first call-up to the squad, was also withdrawn after getting injured in their Continental Cup win over London City Lionesses.

Mead was substituted in Arsenal's Champions League qualification round victory over Ajax last week after a head collision but has been declared fit to play.

There was frustration from Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall after they were forced to play with 10 players after Mead's injury because concussion substitutions are not allowed in the Women's Champions League.

"I am fine now, I've done all the protocols, I am back in training. Obviously at the time it was a bit of scary situation," said Mead.

"I thought the club did amazing with me and did the right thing taking me off the pitch. It's such a serious injury, I think it's a little bit disappointing [a concussion substitution is] not in place at the moment and something that they maybe need to look at."