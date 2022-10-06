Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Ventrone (left) with Spurs boss Antonio Conte in July

Tottenham say they are "devastated" that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61.

The Italian joined Spurs in November 2021 as part of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff.

"As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff," the club said.

Ventrone was part of Italy manager Marcello Lippi's staff when the country won the 2006 World Cup.

He has also held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time," added a Tottenham statement.

Juventus added: external-link "We will always remember his attention to detail, his work philosophy, and perhaps his greatest talent, the understanding that football - and especially the fundamental components of conditioning and athleticism - was gradually entering a new era.

"A new era that, in part, he helped write."