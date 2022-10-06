Steven Schumacher was also named League One manager of the month for March

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his League One manager of the month award is good appreciation for the run of form the club is in.

Morgan Whittaker was named player of the month for September as the Pilgrims took 10 points from four league games.

Argyle are a point clear at the top of League One having faced all of the other sides in the top eight.

"I think both the awards are great and it's good to get praise and recognition from the outside," Schumacher said.

"But we understand that it's a job that takes loads of different departments to be doing well so the recruitment team, the analysts, the stats team, the medical and performance team, the coaching staff and most importantly the players have got to perform to get those awards.

"I'm really pleased with what we did in September and we'll try and do it again in October," he told BBC Radio Devon.

It is Schumacher's second manager of the month award in less than a year in charge at Home Park, as the former assistant to Ryan Lowe continues to build his reputation as one of the division's best young managers.

"I've really enjoyed it, it's been a good start to my young managerial career," he added.

"Hopefully keep getting good results and keep improving myself as a coach and a manager and the team keeps getting better and the club is going in the right direction, so all good."

Whittaker has scored four goals since joining Plymouth Argyle on loan in the summer

Whittaker has impressed in the past month, scoring three goals and getting two more assists as the on-loan Swansea City forward has adapted well to life in Devon.

"He's been brilliant," Schumacher said of the 21-year-old.

"When we brought him in he was a little bit behind on the minutes that he'd played in pre-season and we got him quite late.

"It did take him a couple of weeks to get up to full speed, but I think from day one when we were trying to convince him to come here and come and join us he's bought into how we expected him to play, how we felt he could improve us as a team and it looks as though he's really enjoying himself.

"For Morgan Whittaker to be in a good place and understanding what the manager wants from him and playing with confidence is a big threat, because his talent is clear for everyone to see."

Meanwhile, Plymouth have signed former Watford goalkeeper Adam Parkes on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old played 22 games on loan at National League side Dover in 2021-22.