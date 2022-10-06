Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlton Gauvain (centre), who made his debut as a 16-year-old for Guernsey FC, had to be helped off the pitch in July

Guernsey midfielder Charlton Gauvain is likely to miss much of the rest of the season after being told he will need surgery on an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old was hurt three minutes into the Green Lions' opening pre-season game against Stansfield in July.

Gauvain's operation is not due until the middle of November.

He will then need three months to recover before being able to start rehabilitation work to get him back to fitness for the islanders.

Gauvain has been a key part of Tony Vance's side, scoring 11 goals in 106 games and being one of Guernsey FC's main midfield creators.