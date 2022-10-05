Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mead scored six goals for England during the Euros

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses.

The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign.

The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or and holds the record for most England goals scored in a single season with 14.

Leah Williamson came second and Keira Walsh was third in the fan vote.

Mead scored six goals and provided four assists at the Euros which secured her the Golden Boot over Germany's Alex Popp, who also scored six goals.

She scored in four of England's six games at the home tournament, including a hat-trick against Norway in the group stage, and is the only English player to win the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at a senior Euros or World Cup.

The player's success is all the more remarkable after she was left out of the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics a year ago.

Following their successful Euros campaign - the first major trophy for the Lionesses - England completed a perfect record in their World Cup qualifying campaign in September with a 10-0 victory over Luxembourg.

Mead contributed 13 goals and 12 assists to ensure England finished top of Group D with 10 wins from 10 to qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Mead said on Twitter she is "honoured to have been named England Player of the Year".

She added: "I couldn't have done it without my amazing team-mates. Also, a huge thank you to everyone who voted."

Voted Arsenal's player of the season for 2021-22, Mead racked up 11 goals and eight assists for the Gunners last season, when they came desperately close to clinching the title, missing out by just one point to Chelsea.

England face world champions the USA on Friday in a friendly match at a sold-out Wembley.