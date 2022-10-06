Last updated on .From the section Watford

Julian Dicks (left, with Slaven Bilic) had a spell as manager of West Ham Women

Watford boss Slaven Bilic hopes to add former West Ham full-back Julian Dicks to his coaching staff at Vicarage Road.

The 54-year-old worked under Bilic during the Croatian's time in charge of West Ham and West Bromwich Albion.

Dicks has been out of football since a brief second spell as manager of non-league Heybridge Swifts in 2021.

"I enjoy working with him and he is very important for me," Bilic said, following Wednesday's 2-1 Championship home defeat by Swansea.

The Hornets lost defenders Mario Gaspar and Francisco Sierralta to injuries during the second half.

They were replaced by James Morris and Matthew Pollock, aged 20 and 21, both making their first league appearances for the club.

"When you come on as a striker, then you are more free, but in the defence it's very demanding for them," Bilic told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The result dropped Watford to 10th in the table and they are next in action away to Blackpool on Saturday.