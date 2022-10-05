If you don't already own Erling Haaland, or you do but you didn't captain him in gameweek nine, then don't panic.

You will have taken a bit of a hit, you will have fallen behind a lot of your mini-league rivals, but you don't immediately have to chase those losses by making left-field, differential choices and trying to back against Haaland.

The best thing to do is buy him and captain him at home to Southampton in gameweek 10 particularly as he was given 45 minutes rest by Pep Guardiola in the Champions League this week.

I think I will also captain him away to Liverpool in gameweek 11 simply because he is the most reliable source of points in the game at the moment, regardless of who Manchester City are up against. They will create chances for him and he's a goal-scoring machine, it's as simple as that.

Can you afford not to pick Manchester City's Erling Haaland as your captain?

Obviously we can't captain him in gameweek 12 because of the postponement of the Arsenal vs Manchester City game so that is an opportunity to do something different to try and make up some of that ground on your rivals.

Mohamed Salah will be a popular choice with Liverpool at home to West Ham that week, but if you can't afford him then any of the other Liverpool attackers could be good options depending on who you think is going to start that game.

Or you could consider the likes of James Maddison at home to Leeds or Leandro Trossard at home to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton's Trossard scored 20 points with his hat-trick at Anfield in gameweek nine, while Maddison got 18 points in Leicester's 4-0 win against Forest and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron earned 15 points with his two goals against Fulham, which just goes to show that you can close that gap on your rivals by matching them with the Haaland captaincy and backing yourself to land on those other gems at the right time.

That's not easy to do but you only need one or two of those picks to come off and your rank will climb very quickly.

So who are those players with low ownership who could go big for you over the next few weeks?

We got talking about strikers in the Fantasy 606 podcast this week, partly because the news on Aleksandar Mitrovic's injury is going to play a big part in a lot of managers' transfer strategy, and Statman Dave was pointing us in the direction of Anthony Martial.

He returned from injury by coming off the bench to score two consolation goals in Manchester United's drubbing in the derby on Sunday and had looked very sharp in pre-season.

Martial costs exactly the same as Mitrovic at the moment, £6.9m, and crucially is owned by fewer than one percent of managers. United are away to Everton on Sunday then it's home games against Newcastle and Tottenham, so not the easiest defences to break down but he could be worth a punt.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is another one who deserves a look with Chelsea up against Wolves, Aston Villa and Brentford in the next three gameweeks. He costs a little more at £9m but has started promisingly under Graham Potter with goals against Crystal Palace and AC Milan and his ownership is also low at under two percent.

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) and Newcastle's Callum Wilson (£7.2m) both fit the above criteria as well so there's plenty of options in that department. As for the midfielders, Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) is still under five percent ownership and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) is just over one percent.

If you're looking for the Manchester City differential then Jack Grealish (£6.8m) is your man, he sparkled when I watched him in the 5-0 win against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night but - be warned - you are then definitely playing the dangerous game of Pep roulette.

Don't forget none of your City or Arsenal players will play in gameweek 12 - if you've still got the wildcard then taking them out one by one ahead of that blank and wildcarding them back in gameweek 13 looks an excellent strategy, but if you haven't got that option you could simply leave them in your squad and start with just 10 players in gameweek 12 for example rather than wasting transfers by selling them only to bring them straight back.

Finally I also appreciate the Erling Haaland 'perma-captain' route is not the way everyone wants to play the game because some feel it takes the fun and the skill out of it but you're setting yourself a mighty challenge of consistently improving your overall rank without him!

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 10 is available on the BBC Sounds app.