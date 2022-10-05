Scottish gossip: Van Dijk, McGregor, Djoum, Halkett, King, Davidson
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun)
Dundee United have handed a trial to former Hearts player Arnaud Djoum, the 33-year-old Cameroon midfielder. (Scottish Sun)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Ibrox will be an intimidating venue for his side in the Champions League - even though he never played there while at Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says Scotland defender Craig Halkett could miss both European matches with Fiorentina. (The Scotsman)
Borna Barisic says Rangers' teenage defender Leon King will have a "bright future" after coming through his Anfield examination against Liverpool. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says he "can't accept" how Danny Armstrong scored Kilmarnock's second goal in the Premiership defeat. (The Courier)
Rangers legend Ally McCoist does not think the Ibrox side has "any chance of qualification from the group" after the Champions League defeat at Liverpool. (Scottish Sun)
Van Dijk has tipped Aberdeen academy product Calvin Ramsay to make a big impression at Liverpool - thanks to tutoring from England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (The Herald)