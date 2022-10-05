Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United have handed a trial to former Hearts player Arnaud Djoum, the 33-year-old Cameroon midfielder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Ibrox will be an intimidating venue for his side in the Champions League - even though he never played there while at Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says Scotland defender Craig Halkett could miss both European matches with Fiorentina. (The Scotsman) external-link

Borna Barisic says Rangers' teenage defender Leon King will have a "bright future" after coming through his Anfield examination against Liverpool. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says he "can't accept" how Danny Armstrong scored Kilmarnock's second goal in the Premiership defeat. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers legend Ally McCoist does not think the Ibrox side has "any chance of qualification from the group" after the Champions League defeat at Liverpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Van Dijk has tipped Aberdeen academy product Calvin Ramsay to make a big impression at Liverpool - thanks to tutoring from England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (The Herald) external-link