Europa League - Group E
Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia2Man UtdManchester United3

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford inspires Europa League win after scare in Cyprus

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments454

Marcus Rashford scores v Omonia
Rashford has scored 21 goals in European competitions

An inspired substitute performance from Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a nervy Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia.

The Cypriot side took a shock lead into half time through Karim Ansarifard.

United manager Erik Ten Hag introduced Rashford at the interval and he scored eight minutes later before setting up fellow sub Antony Martial to finish.

Rashford made it 3-1 late on, before Nikolas Panayiotou pulled one back on an unexpectedly edgy night for United.

Following United's chastening derby defeat at the weekend, Ten Hag made three changes with the headline being the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Rashford up front.

However it was ultimately the English forward who saved his side from an embarrassing defeat, while Ronaldo spurned several chances to score his 700th club career goal.

Up against the Red Devils was an Omonia line-up which featured few star names - and with just one win in their past 26 European games - but managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon who had clearly emphasised effort and discipline.

The visitors made all the running in the first half an hour - nine shots and around 80 per cent possession - but the Cypriots stood up well and took their chance when it came.

United's clearest chance came on 17 minutes when Antony was played through and tried to square the ball for Bruno Fernandes to score an open goal with keeper Fabiano committed. However, the £87m Brazilian winger played the ball too far behind his team-mate.

Fernandes hit the crossbar with a chipped effort a minute later, and shortly after Fabiano brilliantly denied a 25-yard effort from Antony before Iran striker Ansarifard struck.

Untied overcommitted at a corner, allowing a three-on-one Omonia breakaway with striker Bruno carrying the ball nearly 50 yards. The Brazilian played in Ansarifard, and the former Nottingham Forest striker superbly finished into the roof of the net.

The boisterous Nicosia crowd celebrated wildly and United were visibly rattled, leading to Ten Hag making a double half-time change with Rashford and Luke Shaw replacing Tyrell Malacia and the ineffective Jadon Sancho.

It paid off eight minutes after the restart - Rashford was released by a raking ball down the left by Fernandes, Ronaldo's run drew the defence and the England international had time and space to curl beyond Fabiano.

Ten Hag then introduced Martial after the hour, and he combined with Rashford to put his side ahead.

Martial's second touch of the game began a flicked one-two with Rashford, the third saw him finish with power a shot past Fabiano at the near post.

Ronaldo meanwhile continued to struggle, his clearest opening coming when Diogo Dalot pulled the ball back to him eight yards out with Fabiano stranded, but somehow he contrived to hit the post.

Instead Ronaldo had to settle with an assist for United's third and Rashford's second, firing a low cross into the six-yard area for a tap-in.

Spirited Omonia were not done yet though, reducing the deficit almost straight away as Panayiotou turned a tricky bouncing cross home with his left foot.

United saw the game out, but remain second in Group E after Real Sociedad won 2-0 in Sheriff - meaning a play-off against a team dropping out of the Champions League to reach the knockout stages remains a possibility.

Line-ups

Omonia Nicosia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Ribeiro de Freitas
  • 3Matthews
  • 73MileticSubstituted forBezusat 82'minutes
  • 6Yuste
  • 22Lang
  • 17Lecjaks
  • 42DiskerudSubstituted forPanagiotouat 72'minutes
  • 76CharalampousBooked at 62mins
  • 11BarkerSubstituted forPapoulisat 61'minutes
  • 7Souza da SilvaSubstituted forLoizouat 72'minutes
  • 18AnsarifardSubstituted forKakoulliat 61'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Panayi
  • 10Loizou
  • 13Papoulis
  • 14Kitsos
  • 20Zachariou
  • 23Uzoho
  • 30Panagiotou
  • 80Kakoulli
  • 90Bezus

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6MartínezBooked at 87mins
  • 12MalaciaSubstituted forShawat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18CasemiroSubstituted forMcTominayat 82'minutes
  • 14Eriksen
  • 21dos SantosSubstituted forFredat 74'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forMartialat 62'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 9Martial
  • 10Rashford
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
João Pinheiro

Match Stats

Home TeamOmonia NicosiaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home8
Away28
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Omonia Nicosia 2, Manchester United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Omonia Nicosia 2, Manchester United 3.

  3. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Loizos Loizou (Omonia Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  9. Booking

    Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Andronikos Kakoulli (Omonia Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andronikos Kakoulli (Omonia Nicosia).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Omonia Nicosia 2, Manchester United 3. Nikolas Panagiotou (Omonia Nicosia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andronikos Kakoulli.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Omonia Nicosia 1, Manchester United 3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Rashford following a fast break.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Omonia Nicosia. Roman Bezus replaces Nemanja Miletic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Casemiro.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Omonia Nicosia. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andronikos Kakoulli (Omonia Nicosia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

Player of the match

Bruno FelipeBruno Felipe

with an average of 7.53

Omonia Nicosia

  1. Squad number7Player nameBruno Felipe
    Average rating

    7.53

  2. Squad number18Player nameAnsarifard
    Average rating

    7.47

  3. Squad number11Player nameBarker
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number90Player nameBezus
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number76Player nameCharalampous
    Average rating

    6.89

  6. Squad number42Player nameDiskerud
    Average rating

    6.89

  7. Squad number17Player nameLecjaks
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number22Player nameLang
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number80Player nameKakoulli
    Average rating

    6.86

  10. Squad number30Player namePanagiotou
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number13Player namePapoulis
    Average rating

    6.85

  12. Squad number6Player nameYuste
    Average rating

    6.81

  13. Squad number10Player nameLoizou
    Average rating

    6.80

  14. Squad number73Player nameMiletic
    Average rating

    6.72

  15. Squad number3Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    6.55

  16. Squad number40Player nameFabiano
    Average rating

    5.96

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    7.29

  2. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.77

  4. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    5.67

  5. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    5.42

  6. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.20

  10. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.06

  11. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.04

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    4.85

  14. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.81

  15. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.79

  16. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    4.69

