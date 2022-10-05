Last updated on .From the section Football

Declan Rice has 34 England caps

Captain Declan Rice says he wants to "play as many games as he can" for West Ham despite the packed fixture list before the World Cup.

The Hammers face 12 matches in 37 days prior to the tournament in Qatar, starting with Thursday's Europa Conference League tie with Anderlecht.

But Three Lions midfielder Rice, 23, has no concerns about burnout.

"There's a World Cup coming up, but the focus is West Ham because we need to push up the table," he said.

"Sometimes it's a luck thing whether you get injured, but I try to keep myself as fit and healthy as possible away from the pitch.

"I want to play as many games as I can. I like to keep playing, to keep the momentum building. That's where the confidence lies and last season that was key for me."

West Ham top Group B in the Europa Conference League with two wins, and could qualify for the knockout stage if they twice beat Anderlecht in their double-header, with the Belgian club travelling to London for the reverse fixture next week.

David Moyes' side will be without summer signing Maxwel Cornet after the winger suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 2-0 win over Wolves.

Instead, 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles has been included in the squad.

"It was difficult because we want to get Maxi up to speed," said Moyes.

"He didn't have many pre-season games and he's contributed in quite a few of the games recently, but he's not with us over here.

"We've brought Ollie with us and I know Anderlecht have some young players too.

"It's a great thing that young players get their opportunities and we always want to promote the younger players if they're doing well."