Sevilla were 3-0 down after 43 minutes at home to Borussia Dortmund, eventually losing 4-1

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Sevilla following Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

Lopetegui was appointed Sevilla boss in June 2019 and led the club to the Europa League title in 2020.

But the Spanish side have won just once this season and defeat to Dortmund was their sixth loss in 10 matches in all competitions.

The former Spain and Real Madid boss is one of the potential candidates to replace Bruno Lage at Wolves.

The 56-year-old spoke to the Premier League before taking the Spain job in the summer of 2016 and owners Fosun remain impressed by him.

Wolves sacked Lage last weekend after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham left the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite the loss to Dortmund, Lopetegui received a standing ovation from the Sevilla fans as he left the field on Wednesday night.

He gave an interview to Spanish TV channel Movistar shortly before his sacking was officially announced by the club, stating he was grateful to "the whole of Sevilla".

"[I feel] sadness and pain for leaving a team that I love very much and which will, without a doubt, stay in my heart," Lopetegui said.

"I have already said goodbye to the players. It is not time to talk about being disrespected. I'm thankful for all that I have achieved in this club."

He leaves Sevilla in 17th place in the La Liga standings and just one point clear of the relegation zone.