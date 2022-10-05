Lee Tomlin: Doncaster Rovers and former Peterborough forward retires due to injury
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers forward Lee Tomlin has been forced to retire due to injury.
The 33-year-old played more than 500 club games in a career that took him from non-league to the Premier League.
The former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player had only joined League Two Rovers this summer.
"You have to be honest with yourself. I have days when I can't pick my daughter up for more than two minutes. It's not a way I want to live," Tomlin said.
Tomlin made 10 appearances this season, scoring once, but has been receiving treatment.
He added: "In the last month, just waking up and taking the amount of painkillers I've had to take has got too much.
"I want to play football for as long as I possibly can but it's just too much on my body every day and it's grinding me down."
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey said: "Lee told me he felt it was time for him to call it a day and hang his boots up because he is constantly playing through pain and has been for the last few years.
"He wants to live a lifestyle after football where he can do stuff with his family and his kids, and just live a normal lifestyle.
"Although it's really disappointing, we have to respect him as a man, a person, a dad, and listen to what he wants. His body is telling him that needs to retire."