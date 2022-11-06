Close menu

Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after nearly four years in charge

Last updated on .From the section Southamptoncomments251

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Hasenhuttl suffered two 9-0 defeats during his time in charge of Southampton

Southampton have sacked their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in the wake of Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs with the club in the Premier League relegation zone with 12 points after 14 games.

Southampton last won at Bournemouth on 19 October in what is their only win from the past nine matches.

"We now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change," said a statement from the south coast club.

First team coach Ruben Selles will take charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round home game against League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Scoring goals has been a particular problem for Hasenhuttl's side and the 55-year-old Austrian bemoaned his players wasting opportunities against Newcastle.

Afterwards he said he was not concerned about the risk of losing his job, but the Saints board have decided to act before the midweek EFL Cup game and Saturday's trip to Liverpool. It is their final game before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup, which runs from 20 November to 18 December.

Southampton added that Hasenhuttl had departed "having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad".

Hasenhuttl has become the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked so far this season.

Scott Parker, Bruno Lage, Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard were dismissed by Bournemouth , Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, while Graham Potter left Brighton to take over as Chelsea boss.

Hasenhuttl highs and lows

Former RB Leipzig manager Hasenhuttl succeeded Mark Hughes as Saints boss with the club 18th in the Premier League and guided them to safety at the end of that season.

His first full season in charge saw them finish 11th in a campaign disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, before a 15th-placed finish in 2020-21.

During that season, Southampton were top of the Premier League for the first time ever when they led on goal difference after eight games.

In January 2021, Hasenhuttl cut an emotional figure as he enjoyed a victory against defending champions Liverpool.

However, in February that year, Southampton were beaten 9-0 by Manchester United. It was the second defeat by that margin during his time at the club, having lost to Leicester by the same scoreline in October 2019.

After a stuttering start last season a winter revival saw them rise to as high as ninth in February, but they lost nine and won just one of their final 12 matches to slump to 15th.

The club responded by reshuffling Hasenhuttl's coaching team over the summer, with Kelvin Davis, Dave Watson and Craig Fleming all leaving St Mary's.

They also brought in numerous players, including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, striker Sekou Mara, midfielder Joe Aribo and defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap and Duje Caleta-Car.

But that has failed to spark an upturn in form.

Southampton have only scored 12 goals in their 14 Premier League games this season and were wasteful again against third-placed Newcastle in what proved to be the manager's final match.

"Newcastle have shown why they are where they are," he said in his BBC Sport interview after the game.

"They were clinical in the right moments. They have shown us how to win games. I cannot say we played a bad game but not playing a bad game is not enough to win games. That's why we are where we are."

How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

255 comments

  • Comment posted by roythboy, today at 10:06

    Too many years of selling best players has finally caught up with them. Sorry for Ralph - he has battled back from some real drubbings and never blames Ref or VAR, a real gent. Good luck RH

    • Reply posted by Slippery, today at 10:20

      Slippery replied:
      And down they go.

  • Comment posted by Reg Varney, today at 10:07

    The media have been clamouring for this to happen for a good few weeks now. Good luck for the future Ralph.

    • Reply posted by Live and red, today at 10:18

      Live and red replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 10:02

    The players need to take responsibility here.

    • Reply posted by Mickey , today at 10:05

      Mickey replied:
      Not really it’s been a case of square pegs wrong holes and the players can only do what the man tells em

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 10:13

    A good manager, but the club has let him down.

    Southampton used to bring through and develop barrels of young talent but that seems to have cooled down the past few years, and the club haven't invested enough to strengthen the team. Hence a few 9-0 batterings.

    Good luck to Ralph in his next venture. He'll do well in a club that properly backs him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 10:11

    Thanks Ralph for all you’ve done. You are always welcome at Southampton.
    Timing thought right to move on. Cue comments from all those who know nothing about Southampton FC about being a selling club etc… Pretty much everyone is a selling club, we just do it better than most.
    Tactically he’s got confused but good pool of talented young players and like most clubs need a proven goal scorer #COYS

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:25

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      "Pretty much everyone is a selling club"

      Not my club.

      #COYG

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 10:06

    This guy is a decent manager and in a few years i think people will look back at his time as a relative success. Southampton had no real money fr much of his time and he still managed to make them competitive and rode out some big defeats to recover year on year. He will get another job and do well i am sure.

    • Reply posted by the_chosen_family, today at 10:12

      the_chosen_family replied:
      As a Palace fan, I know what that looks like.
      Hodgson kept us in the PL with no money and, Vieira and the club have done wonders with a bold youth policy.

  • Comment posted by Jambo, today at 10:05

    why is it the managers fault if the players can't score goals??

    • Reply posted by trdfnpik, today at 10:14

      trdfnpik replied:
      Sadly, it is easier to sack the manager then the playe

  • Comment posted by JanetBlackburn, today at 10:08

    Survives 9-0 thrashings, but not a 4-1 defeat to a side expected to be challenging the top 4 this season? Bizarre. The owners and players should take some of the responsibility too.

    • Reply posted by Tristan, today at 10:21

      Tristan replied:
      He wasnt sacked for losing yesterday. If he had more than 4 wins in the last 23 (I think) games but got smashed yesterday he would still have a job. Likelihood is this decision was may a while ago. Nice guy and a decent manager so whish him all the best in the future.

  • Comment posted by jamoid, today at 10:07

    Definitely the players fault,as you look at Leeds their players would go through a brick wall for their manager,Southampton’s wouldn’t

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 10:21

      A bit of sense replied:
      Oh yes
      That’s why Leeds are 3 whole points better off than Southampton after a flukey win on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 10:05

    Feel a bit sorry for Ralph - what's he supposed to do when the club continually sells its best players...?

    • Reply posted by JPF, today at 10:07

      JPF replied:
      When did that last happen? All clubs now feed the top 6/7 . It's not the clubs decision it's the greedy players

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 10:04

    Not surprised.
    Football is a results business.
    If you don't get the results, then you're out the door.
    Nice guy, but being nice doesn't get you 3 points.

    • Reply posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 10:07

      WESTMEAD HAWK replied:
      So why aren't players shown the door

  • Comment posted by JRC1, today at 10:10

    Sometimes a change is needed. I don't think Ralph could do much more with this bunch of players, but at the same time he looks demotivated and disinterested to me. I just hope we get someone with a decent CV and not one of the merry-go-round managers.

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 10:08

    One of the few clubs Bruce and Allardyce have not ruined

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 10:22

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      Yet...

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:06

    Shame, seemed like a good bloke and overachieved with the squad he had.

    Will miss both his passion and his knack for losing 9-0 every so often.

  • Comment posted by stevejudd, today at 10:03

    So long Ralph, and thanks for the honesty. Now, can we try and (audaciously) get Poch back?

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 10:07

      jambo1 replied:
      They cannot afford him. Big Sam or Pulis to the rescue.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 10:08

    Hasenhuttl can't complain, could easily have been fired on several occasions before, the board was generous to him.

    Hope Saints pick up a good manager in the upcoming manager transfer window, sorry, world cup.

  • Comment posted by ThereForNothing, today at 10:19

    He's done a lot of good for us but four years is a long time in modern football, so it's no surprise that Ralph's tenure had gone stale. Time for new ideas. Wishing him all the best.

  • Comment posted by TJS66, today at 10:38

    Another casualty of the corrupt Premier League, I speak as a Pompey fan, but what do clubs like Southampton honestly expect to achieve, in reality they are just making up the numbers. In the past they could have hoped for a good cup run, but the League Cup and FA Cup are increasingly seen as second rate competitions. Good luck to Hasenhuttl, always comes across as a decent guy.

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 10:15

    I think he deserved a bit more time to get the injured players back and a striker in the January window.
    It was not his fault that the forwards couldn’t hit a barn door from 5 yards.
    I wish him the very best.

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 10:41

    To be replaced with who? He did a good job with the resources he was given. Too many top players have been sold on over the years who would have made all the difference. Sack the owners instead.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport