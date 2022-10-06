Close menu
Europa League - Group A
ArsenalArsenal3Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt0

Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Arsenal ease to victory over Bodo/Glimt

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring for Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah also scored in the 2-1 victory away at Zurich in September

Arsenal put in another strong display to comfortably see off Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League at the Emirates.

Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post.

Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second before the Portuguese made it 3-0 late on.

Mikel Arteta's side have won four successive matches in all competitions and top their Europa League group, as well as leading the Premier League.

They looked like a team playing full of confidence in the first half despite Arteta making eight changes from the side that beat rivals Tottenham in the weekend's north London derby.

Nketiah, who also scored in the 2-1 victory over Zurich in September, came into the team and was a threat throughout.

He deserved his goal when he pounced on the rebound from Tierney's strike - he had curled it inches wide earlier and teed up Vieira for his effort which struck the crossbar within 10 minutes.

Vieira was also hugely impressive, coming close on several occasions as well as providing the quality service for Holding's goal and scoring himself when he finished off a scintillating move by Gabriel Jesus.

Captain Granit Xhaka had a free-kick tipped over the bar and another shot saved by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin as Arsenal could easily have added to their tally.

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt grew into the game in the second half and posed a threat but Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was not tested enough and they lacked a clinical edge.

There were signs though that Arsenal will need to be at their best again when they travel to Norway for a second meeting next week, as Arteta demanded more consistency afterwards.

"I'm really happy with the win, six points and a clean sheet. But we lacked connection between the players, we lacked consistency and domination throughout the game," he told BT Sport.

"There were eight changes, you could feel that. In the final third we looked very dangerous, the goals we scored were good.

"A few players, you could see they had a different intensity, not enough exposure in terms of minutes, so we had to make changes."

With two wins from as many group games so far, Arsenal now top Group A by two points over PSV Eindhoven, who they face on 20 October.

Arsenal carry momentum as squad delivers

Arsenal players celebrate
Summer signing Fabio Vieira scored and assisted in his second start of the season

This is a competition which Arsenal are more than capable of winning and Arteta might need to use his squad wisely to navigate it while still competing at the top end of the Premier League.

It was positive, therefore, to see strong displays in the first half from a number of players fighting for a regular place in the starting XI.

Vieira, who Arsenal signed from Porto for £34.2m in the summer, was handed just a second start and took his chance well, picking up an assist and a goal.

Victory was all but wrapped up by half-time with Arsenal fully in control but Arteta did not hesitate to make changes when their intensity dropped and Bodo/Glimt began to create a few chances.

Substitutes Martin Odegaard, Jesus and Bukayo Saka injected energy into Arsenal's play for the second half and it helped them get over the line with ease.

Jesus also delivered a moment of quality when he danced past several defenders to tee up Vieira to make it 3-0 with six minutes of normal time left to play.

The performance not only gave Arsenal a fourth successive victory but helped to carry their winning momentum into Sunday's league game against Liverpool at the Emirates.

Player of the match

Gabriel JesusGabriel Jesus

with an average of 8.43

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Turner
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forWhiteat 70'minutes
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 34XhakaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forØdegaardat 59'minutes
  • 27Oliveira AlencarSubstituted forSakaat 59'minutes
  • 14NketiahSubstituted forNelsonat 82'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 12Saliba
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 24Nelson
  • 31Hein
  • 44Cirjan
  • 72Smith

Bodø/Glimt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Haikin
  • 3SampstedBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKonradsenat 88'minutes
  • 18Moe
  • 22LodeSubstituted forHøibråtenat 88'minutes
  • 5WembangomoBooked at 33mins
  • 10VetlesenSubstituted forGrønbækat 73'minutes
  • 77Berg
  • 14Saltnes
  • 32MvukaSubstituted forSolbakkenat 73'minutes
  • 11EspejordSubstituted forSalvesenat 88'minutes
  • 7Pellegrino

Substitutes

  • 1Faye Lund
  • 2Sery Larsen
  • 4Høibråten
  • 6Amundsen
  • 8Grønbæk
  • 9Solbakken
  • 16Konradsen
  • 23Hagen
  • 27Sørli
  • 29Zugelj
  • 88Salvesen
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBodø/Glimt
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Bodø/Glimt 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Bodø/Glimt 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ulrik Saltnes (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ulrik Saltnes (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars-Jørgen Salvesen with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  7. Post update

    Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bodø/Glimt. Nikita Haikin tries a through ball, but Lars-Jørgen Salvesen is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Lars-Jørgen Salvesen replaces Runar Espejord.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Morten Konradsen replaces Alfons Sampsted.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Marius Høibråten replaces Marius Lode.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Alfons Sampsted.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 3, Bodø/Glimt 0. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Eddie Nketiah.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Albert Grønbæk (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th October 2022