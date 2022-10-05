Close menu

Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper has been Nottingham Forest manager since September 2021

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club.

The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester.

However, it has been decided he should be given more time in recognition of his achievement in getting Forest promoted after a 23-year absence.

The club have also named Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.

Giraldi's appointment is viewed as an attempt to guide the club through their current difficulties and give them the structures needed to progress as a Premier League club.

Cooper was appointed manager in September 2021 and took them back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 at the end of his first season in charge.

He then spent £145m on 21 players in the summer transfer window.

Despite the heavy spending, Forest have won just once in the league this season, with Monday's defeat at the King Power Stadium their fifth loss in a row.

Italian Giraldi spent nine years at Watford, initially as a chief scout before moving into the technical director role in 2014.

It is felt his experience will prove invaluable in ensuring Forest have the best possible chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Analysis

Although the talk outside the City Ground since Monday's defeat has been sympathetic towards Cooper amid an acknowledgement adjusting to life in the Premier League with so many new players was a tough task, the manager has not been on his own.

As a club, Forest have been trying to adapt at breakneck speed without the infrastructure being in place to deal with the issues as they arise.

Watford are not exactly known for stability at managerial level but Giraldi is seen as someone who was pivotal on the recruitment side, helping to bring Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison to the club.

Giraldi's task will be to assess what Forest have got right - and wrong - so far and bring improvement.

As for Cooper, it goes without saying that after five straight defeats, he needs positive results.

Forest's next two opponents are, like Leicester, Midlands rivals who are not exactly in great form.

Should victories against Aston Villa and Wolves be achieved, Cooper's position will be solidified. However, defeats will mean more negativity - and Evangelos Marinakis' patience will only last so long.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 17:02

    Maybe appoint the sporting director before signing 21 players for £145m?

    Just a thought

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:30

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And a January get out clause for Lingard, based on performance, so they can dump him if he turns out to not give a damn

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 17:05

    Great to see a club supporting a manager and giving him time to make changes. Just look at the benefit Arsenal have got from sticking with Arteta. Well done Forest!

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:35

      topo replied:
      Hope it isn’t the usual Vote of Confidence which collapses a couple of games later. Seriously wonder if it is worth it - for a Manager - getting promoted from the Championship to the PL. Rarely seems to work out well.

  • Comment posted by niknak, today at 16:50

    He should stay. The fact there's even talk of him getting sacked proves again why modern football is rubbish.

    Also, enjoy the fact they don't have a Cryto-currency or gambling firm plastered all over their shirts. Old school no sponsor!

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 17:11

      chriswvtr replied:
      They only don’t have a sponsor cos nobody will give them the money they’re asking! Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s some sort of principled throwback.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:43

    Best manager Forest have had since Clough.

    I hope we stick with him through thick and thin.

    • Reply posted by CambRED, today at 16:55

      CambRED replied:
      Well at least since Frank Clark

  • Comment posted by AmershamAl, today at 16:57

    Glad to hear it. Marinakis is not well-known for hanging onto failures, but there is no way that Cooper can be considered a failure. He gained promotion with a squad of loanees so had no choice about going on a recruitment drive. He deserves a full season (at least) before anyone should judge him. I am a lifelong Fulham fan, so no axe to grind with NFFC

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 16:47

    An entire new side - basically starting from scratch.’what did they expect from the first few games

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:49

      stoodstill replied:
      Someone telling the 'new side' what to do perhaps???

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 17:01

    It's a strange situation at forest as the influx of players may take half a season to bed in.
    The bloke deserves a full season regardless of the media hype and huge wage bill.
    BHA FAN😁

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:01

    Good to see Forest fans get behind their boss. The game has become a joke in the way it treats managers.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 16:45

    As a Leicester fan I have to say Cooper has worked wonders with the side and fully deserves the backing of the club

    • Reply posted by Claxtons, today at 16:48

      Claxtons replied:
      The same can be said of your manager. Absolute nonsense to think of sacking either of them despite their current positions.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 16:56

    Bit of good old fashioned common sense for a change. Cooper did miracles last season and deserves the chance in the top flight.
    I’m sure it’ll happen soon enough and the board making this decision gives optimism to all at Forest.
    Good luck with it all from a neutral

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 16:46

    The dreaded vote of confidence!!!! A good manager though, he he stays

    • Reply posted by Perton66, today at 16:47

      Perton66 replied:
      Hope he stays that should say!

  • Comment posted by whoami, today at 16:43

    Hear that sound? That's the sound of a 1000 journalists tearing up their Steve was sacked copy!

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:51

      stoodstill replied:
      Putting it on 'ice' until next week.

  • Comment posted by drewdrops, today at 17:02

    We wouldn't be anywhere near the premier league without him,he still has the fans backing but we need to tighten up,defend better & wise up quickly if we are to have any hope of staying up.Grinding out a dour 0-0 would be a start and build from there as too gung ho & giving teams far too much room at the moment.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 17:43

      S Jake replied:
      You need to start taking your chances, make fewer mistakes and play the full 90 minutes every game. You can get away with less in the Championship, but the Premier League is incredibly unforgiving. I really hope Forest stay up, though.

  • Comment posted by mustbeabetter way, today at 17:19

    Almost two dozen managers failed over 20 years. Sacking the guy that got Forest promoted would be madness.

    • Reply posted by Saint Delia, today at 17:25

      Saint Delia replied:
      Agreed but reckon we all know it’s coming.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 17:08

    Drop lingard now. I know he on £200k a week but is a passenger.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:04

    Can Jesse Lingard go though.....

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:37

      topo replied:
      Everyone said he was in it for the money. An expensive mistake.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 16:50

    Football is a results business.

    Stupid idea by the chairman to buy 20-30 players & not be prepared to allow the manager 1-2 seasons to gel the team together.

    Forest will likely go down unless they can rally after xmas. It takes time for so many players to gel, for the manager to find his best 11 & deal with lack of confidence when results aren't going well. Stick with the manager for long term!

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 16:57

      jambo1 replied:
      I hope you are right, but I think the suits maybe panic. Even if they do go down they should stick with him and the players bought need a season to gel.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 16:45

    Whole squad is new . Hard to see anyone else doing better straight away. Give him till Christmas to show some progress I say.

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 17:05

    Some sense ,they should wait till end of the season but we know how board owners behave

  • Comment posted by bri par, today at 16:53

    good news should be there even if go back down

